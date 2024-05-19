Walk-off win sends University of Lynchburg to Super Regional

CLEVLAND, Ohio (WFXR)—The University of Lynchburg baseball team won 6-5 in dramatic fashion over Case Western Reserve Spartans to win an NCAA regional championship.

Lynchburg struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Sean Pokorak knocked in a run on a ground out to the third baseman. However, the Spartans responded shortly after with a single up the middle by outfielder Logan Andreyko that brought in two runs, giving Case Western Reserve an early 2-1 lead.

Lynchburg would rally in the fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding lead, with designated hitter Joe Munitz knocking in an RBI to tie the game in the fourth.

The Hornets would keep their bats going into the fifth, as right fielder Quinn Madden would give Lynchburg a 3-2 lead by just putting the ball in play. Madden hit into a fielder’s choice to second base and caused an error, bringing in the go-ahead run. In the next at-bat, catcher Sean Pokorak ripped a single through the right side of the infield, bringing around two more runners and giving Lynchburg a 5-2 lead heading into the last three innings.

The Spartans continued to hit the ball hard into the sixth inning, rallying to put up two more runs and cut into Lynchburg’s late lead.

Down 5-4 in the ninth, Case Western Reserve’s James Powers would hit a single to right field to bring in the tying run and snatch the momentum from the Hornets. The Spartans put up three unanswered and looked to force a series-deciding game three.

After a double from Josh Gjoemand and a single by Gavin Collins to put the game-winning run on third, Muntz would once again come with a big hit. Muntz hit a groundball to second, which would bring Gjormand around from home for the walk-off victory and the NCAA Regional Championship.

Lynchburg moves on to the Super Regional and will play La Verne on Friday, May 24.

