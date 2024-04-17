Walk-off walk lifts Warriors over Highclimbers

Apr. 16—Box Score

At Rochester

Shelton 000 110 0 — 2

Rochester 000 020 1 — 3

ROC Pitching — Gramelspacher 4.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 7 K; Quarnstrom 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K Highlights — Ubias 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, 2 R; Quarnstrom 1-4, 2B, RBI; Smith 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB

The Rochester baseball team came away with a comeback victory on Tuesday, as Kole Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to complete a 3-2 walk-off victory over Shelton.

The Warriors (5-6, 2-4 2A EvCo) didn't get on the board until the fifth, but Henry Gramelspacher was able to keep Rochester within striking distance. He threw four and two-thirds, allowing just one hit and two runs (one earned) while walking four and striking out seven.

In the fifth inning, Mason Ubias and Tate Quarnstrom tied the game with back-to-back RBI doubles.

Quarnstrom had taken over for Gramelspacher on the mound in the top of the fifth, and he needed just 21 pitches to get through two and a third, in which he kept the game tied at two.

"I thought they both did a good job keeping us in the game," Rochester coach Brad Quarnstrom said.

After two of the first three batters reached to start the bottom of the seventh, Tyler Huston dropped a drag bunt down the third-base line, and he reached without a throw to load the bases.

"It was a beautiful drag bunt," Quarnstrom said.

Smith drew a six-pitch walk moments later, and the Warriors went home with their second-straight victory. Rochester will have the chance to sweep Shelton on Wednesday.

While the Warriors are currently two wins behind Shelton for a top-3 spot in the EvCo, Shelton also has one more loss, which means Rochester can control its own destiny and leap the Highclimbers for that third spot.

It's a similar spot to the one the Warriors found themselves in last season, when they were able to sneak past Shelton and send the Highclimbers into the pigtail.

"We have enough returners that were a big part of that last year," Quarnstrom said. "That is definitely something that should come into play."

After Wednesday's rematch with Shelton, the Warriors will host Black Hills on Friday.