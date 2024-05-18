Walk-off victory extends Kentucky softball’s winning streak in NCAA openers to 11 games

Kentucky’s Ally Hutchins came through with a two-out, bases-loaded single in the seventh inning to give the Wildcats a walk-off victory, 4-3, against Michigan in the opening game of the Stillwater Regional in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Oklahoma.

Erin Coffel scored on Hutchins’ clutch hit to right field that came with a 2-2 count. It was UK’s 11th straight win in an NCAA regional opener. The Wildcats advanced in winner’s bracket and will play next against host Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

With the score knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Rylea Smith and Coffel singled with one out to put two runners on. After a force out to get the lead runner at third, Grace Lorsung was intentionally walked to load the bases for Hutchins, a freshman utility player who starred in high school at McCracken County.

Stephanie Schoonover (19-8) pitched a complete game and picked up her career-high 19th win of the season. She allowed three runs on six hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Kentucky also got a home run from Grace Lorsung and RBI hits from Vanessa Nesby and Peyton Plotts.

Oklahoma State defeated Northern Colorado 6-0 in Friday’s other Stillwater Regional matchup to set up Saturday’s winner’s bracket game against Kentucky.