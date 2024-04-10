A Walk-off single from Landon-Lane seals Crowder a 3-2 win over St. Charles Community College

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Softball team was back at home for another doubleheader but this time to host St. Charles Community College on Tuesday afternoon.

The Roughriders defeat St. Charles in walk-off fashion 3-2 with an RBI single from Arene Landon-Lane in game one. Crowder improved to 30-15 on the season.

Crowder jumped out to an early 1-0 lead. But the Lady Cougars held them scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. A Mazzi Jones ground ball to right field allowed Miya Curry to score and increased Crowder’s lead to 2-0.

St. Charles tied the game up in the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Landon-Lane hit the ball up the middle into centerfield and Jones came around to score the game-winning run.

Also, the Roughriders took game two 7-3 and moved to 31-15 on the season.

Crowder will be on the road on Thursday, April 11th to take on Metropolitan Community College in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

