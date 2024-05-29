Walk-off sends Knappa baseball back to state title game

For six innings, it looked liked North Douglas/Elkton was going to do something special. After upsetting Regis in the quarterfinals, the Warriors were three outs away from another victory. But the Knappa High School Loggers weren’t going down without a fight on Tuesday afternoon.

After being stymied by North Douglas’ Tucker Kallinger for six innings, the Loggers found a way to break through.

Gavin Barendse is swarmed by his teammates after Knappa’s 2-1 victory against North Douglas/Elkton.

Braxton Hill started things off with a one-out single, Treven Moreland followed that up by hustling out a fielder’s choice, Jaxon Dietrichs walked to put runners on first and second. The table was set for Kutter Ball, who delivered a rope down the left field line, scoring Moreland and tying the game.

With runners on second and third, Karson Casper was intentionally walked, setting the table for Gavin Barendse. The junior outfielder fell behind 0-2 but found a way to put the ball in play, allowing Dietrichs to cross home plate for the 2-1 victory.

Barendse was swamped by his teammates as they celebrated win No. 24 and a trip to the state title game on Saturday.

“I was feeling pretty stressed out, not going to lie,” Barendse said. “I could feel my heart beating through my chest after they walked Karson. I was kind of counting on Karson and they walked him so everything got really real, really fast. I got two strikes and my heart really started racing. I made contact and ran and looked behind me to see Jaxon score, which had me overwhelmed with excitement.”

Despite the Warriors having just nine total players and being seeded No. 12, they pushed the Loggers to the limit and forced everything out of them. Knappa head coach Jeff Miller credited the senior leadership for the team’s never-say-die attitude.

“It hasn’t sunk in just yet, I’m still coaching at the moment,” Miller said. “Obviously excited for this group and for Gavin. He’s a guy whose just grown and grown in confidence throughout the season. He never strikes out so you know the ball’s getting in play, doesn’t matter the count. I felt good having him as the batter in that spot.”

Miller praised his pitchers.

“Oliver Stevens being a freshman on the mound and controlling them, giving us four innings we had to have. To get that out of a freshman just shows that he’s a big-time pitcher and the moment’s never too big for him,” he said. “Then you turn it over to Jaxon Dietrichs, who did what a senior is supposed to. From the first inning to the seventh inning they never panicked, they have a feeling it will come at some point.”

Miller feels especially proud of this team as he knows how hard the senior class has worked to get to this spot. The Loggers won the state championship in 2015, were runners-up in 2016 and won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, but have not appeared in a state title game since.

“I’ve really wanted this group of seniors to feel what it’s like to be in a championship game and so I couldn’t be more pleased watching that group of seniors go to a championship game,” he said.

Tuesday was Knappa’s 24th straight victory after starting the year 0-4. In order to win that many games in a row, teams have to find different ways to win. Win No. 24 happened in walk-off fashion, win number 25 will result in a 2A state championship if the Loggers beat Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

“Train, practice hard and don’t lose sight of what’s ahead,” Barendse said when speaking about the team’s mindset going into Saturday.