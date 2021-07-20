Walk-off HR sends Mudcats past Outlaws

Jul. 20—CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — A walk-off home run by Greyson Barrett lifted the Chillicothe Mudcats to a 3-2 win in 13 innings over the Joplin Outlaws in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader on Monday night at Shaffer Park.

The second game of Monday night's twinbill had not concluded by the time the Globe went to the press. With the Game 1 setback, Joplin (14-18) fell to third place in the MINK League South Division standings behind frontrunner Sedalia (18-15) and second-place Jefferson City (15-18).

With the Nevada Griffons' season being cut short due to COVID-19 protocol, Joplin is guaranteed a spot in the MINK League postseason next week. The outlaws close out the regular season with five more road games, with the next being on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Sedalia.

There were 24 combined hits between Joplin and Chillicothe in Game 1 despite needing extra innings after nine scoreless innings of play.

The Outlaws jumped on the scoreboard first in the top of the 11th on an RBI single by Jeb Jenkins. The next at-bat saw Caden Bressler plate Jenkins from second on another single to give Joplin a 2-0 advantage.

Chillicothe (15-17) drew even in the bottom of the 11th after an RBI triple by Braedyn Brewer and then an RBI single by Josh Swinehart. The Mudcats went on to load the bases with two outs before the Outlaws worked out of the jam by forcing an inning-ending flyout.

Barrett's game winner came two innings later with two outs and the bases empty. His solo shot marked his second hit of the ballgame to make him the third Mudcat of the night to log multiple hits. Brewer finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored while Josh Swinehart finished 2-for-6 with an RBI.

Joplin's setback spoiled an otherwise stellar night of pitching. Webb City native and Missouri Southern pitcher Cale McCallister went six complete innings in his start and held Chillicothe to no runs and just five hits while striking out five. Clayton Saporito surrendered a pair of earned runs and five hits in 4 1/3 before Brett Weimers came on to toss 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Caden Bressler was charged with the loss after surrendering one earned run.

For Chillicothe, fellow MSSU pitcher Scott Duensing tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings and surrendered five hits while fanning eight. Reliever Joe Shapiro allowed two earned runs in five innings before Zack Cox delivered 2 2/3 shutout innings to pick up the win.

Ellis finished as the Outlaws' leading batter with four hits in six plate appearances. Jenkins finished 2-for-5 with an RBI.