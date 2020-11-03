Walk-on Michigan linebacker gets shoutout from Jim Harbaugh after a 'heckuva' performance

Michigan football lost a major contributor Saturday when middle linebacker Cam McGrone went down with an injury in the second quarter vs. Michigan State.

McGrone, a redshirt sophomore, is considered one of the defense's most dynamic playmakers and had tallied seven tackles before getting hurt.

As it turns out, McGrone's backup filled in capably — even if he had never appeared in a game before at linebacker. While replacing McGrone for the rest of Saturday's contest, former walk-on Adam Shibley compiled seven tackles and one tackle for loss, earning praise from coach Jim Harbaugh.

“He played really well," Harbaugh said on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show Monday night. "Adam Shibley really had a heckuva ball game. I was really proud of the way he stepped in and played. He was real active inside the box and on the perimeter. Tackled well. Thought he just did an outstanding job.”

Shibley, a redshirt junior, has waited for a moment like this for quite some time. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in 12 games on special teams while also earning the defense's Scout Team Player of the Year award in 2018.

“It was definitely great to start playing some defense again," Shibley said. "It’s been a long time coming. But, you know, I feel bad that Cam was hurt that game, and I never wish that on any one of my teammates. I’m excited to see him get back hopefully healthy and I was just thankful for the opportunity.”

In Michigan's season-opening 49-24 win at Minnesota, Shibley appeared in a special package that featured three inside linebackers in him, McGrone and redshirt junior Josh Ross. Shibley says that the package and his active role on special teams help keep him ready for situations like Saturday's.

"When Cam is out there, I’m watching what he does and listening to the play calls and staying focused that way," Shibley said. "But also, I had the opportunity, I get in on a certain package each game, which keeps me in it and then on special teams as well. Getting those reps really allows me to be ready physically and stay warm. It’s not too hard. It was just great to be out there.”

Harbaugh did not on Monday provide a specific update on McGrone besides saying he seemed "to be doing much better." After Saturday's game, Harbaugh said that McGrone wanted to return to the game but wasn't cleared by the team doctors.

Still, even if McGrone does return to play this week at Indiana, Shibley is still a valuable source of depth. The Wolverines are thin at inside linebacker after losing players like Jordan Anthony, Devin Gil and Charles Thomas to the transfer portal this offseason; they currently have just six scholarship players at the position, three of which are true freshmen. If Shibley's number is called again, he believes he'll be ready.

