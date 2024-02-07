Walk-on linebacker to sign with Cornhuskers on Wednesday

Nebraska preferred walk-on linebacker Rowdy Bauer will be signing with the Cornhuskers on Wednesday.

The standout at Norfolk Senior High School in Norfolk, Nebraska announced his plans on Monday evening via X.

Bauer chose to walk-on at Nebraska over an offer from Louisiana-Monroe. He also had some interest from Kansas State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Wyoming.

As a senior in 2023, Bauer rushed for 719 yards and nine touchdowns on 110 carries while totaling nearly 1,100 all-purpose yards including 215 receiving yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he collected 27 tackles including one interception.

