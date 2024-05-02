WALK THE HOAN: Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon to offer unique event

WALK THE HOAN

MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon on Thursday announced "WALK THE HOAN" – a new event to the race weekend experience that gives participants a chance to run or walk over the Hoan Bridge.

WALK THE HOAN will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the This Time Tomorrow Foundation, organizers said.

"Partnering with a local cancer-fighting organization makes WALK THE HOAN even more impactful," Scott Stauske, race director of Milwaukee’s Lakefront Marathon, said in a statement. "We all have a reason to hate cancer, and now we can join in that fight, all while enjoying the beauty Milwaukee offers."

Registration for WALK THE HOAN is now open and is $35 per person, which includes participation and an official race t-shirt. The remaining proceeds will benefit This Time Tomorrow Foundation.

"This Time Tomorrow Foundation provides direct financial support to those fighting cancer in a time they need it the most." Cory Zimmermann, co-founder of This Time Tomorrow Foundation, said in a statement. "This increased awareness will allow us to help more people than ever before."

In addition to WALK THE HOAN, the official Milwaukee Lakefront 5k will also move to Saturday, Oct. 5, in an effort to provide all participants a better race weekend experience, organizers said,. Both events start and end at Urban Park.

For runners looking to challenge themselves to a half or full marathon experience, registration is now open. Those events will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6. Participants can also sign up to be part of the official This Time Tomorrow runners’ team and receive an official "CANCER SUCKS" race jersey with a minimum $100 donation.

To sign up for the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon Events – marathon, half Marathon, 5K and WALK THE HOAN – visit the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon website. Visit This Time Tomorrow's website to join the foundation's runners team.