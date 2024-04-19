Walk-on forward Colby Brooks becomes first Gonzaga player in transfer portal

Apr. 18—One month after the transfer portal opened, Gonzaga's chances of keeping its roster intact still look fairly promising.

The Bulldogs haven't lost a scholarship player to the portal, but they did have their first defection Wednesday with walk-on forward Colby Brooks submitting his name, according to Verbal Commits.

Brooks, a Los Angeles native who joined Gonzaga's roster in 2022-23, made 22 appearances over two seasons for the Bulldogs, including 14 games last year.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward played a career-high 10 minutes during a nonconference game against Eastern Oregon this season and set his career high with seven points against the Mountaineers during the 2022-23 season.

Brooks averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per game as a freshman and 1.0 points to go with 1.2 rebounds as a sophomore.

Gonzaga remains the only West Coast Conference program without a scholarship player in the transfer portal, which opened March 18.

The Bulldogs are losing fifth-year senior Anton Watson to graduation, but are eligible to return every other player from the 2023-24 roster.