Walk-on Chassion leaving UConn women

Apr. 27—Autumn Chassion is one and done with the UConn women's basketball team.

The school announced Monday that the walk-on freshman guard has decided to transfer. She will still have four years of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA's blanket waiver covering the 2020-21 season.

"I would like to thank UConn for accepting me, taking me in, and allowing me to play the game I love," Chassion wrote on Instagram. "Lord knows I hate to go, but the lasting memories and lifelong friendships formed make it all worth it. This indeed was the strangest year on record, but I wouldn't change it for the world!"

Chassion came to UConn from her hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana last summer after helping Lafayette Christian Academy to three Division IV state titles and a Division III finals appearance.

She played in eight games and totaled 15 minutes of action, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, and three assists. She scored five points against Butler on Jan. 19 and added a 3-pointer against St. John's on Feb. 3. Her last appearance was on Feb. 5 at Marquette due to a lower leg injury.

She was LCA's 2020 valedictorian with a 4.0 grade point average and recorded a perfect 4.0 during the fall semester at UConn.

"Autumn is a really bright person and has a great future ahead of her," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "We wish Autumn and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career."

The Huskies' roster currently stands at 14 players, all of whom are on scholarship.

