'Walk out of here and get better': Lloyd shut out by Lexington Catholic

The Lexington Catholic Knights picked up their most convincing win of the season by beating Lloyd Memorial 41-0 on Friday night. The Knights got their first win over a team with a winning record, as their previous three victories came against teams that are a combined 3-19.

"Hats off to our kids. They prepared like this was a playoff game and it essentially was. It determines home-field advantage in the playoffs," Lexington Catholic head coach Nick Baisch said.

The Knights set the tone early with an 11-play, 68-yard drive that ended in a four-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Kreutzer. Four of the Knights' six touchdowns were on plays of 10 yards or less. The other two were a 28-yard pass to Matthew Kern and a 32-yard pass to Kaylib Nelson.

Lloyd was hamstrung early by the loss of running back Yurii Collins Comer. The junior ran for just eight yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

"Biggest thing we can do right now is to stay together and we can't start to finger-point. We've had a great year so far, great season so far. We've just got to walk out of here and get better," Lloyd head coach Kyle Niederman said.

Turning point

As the clock was ticking down in the first half, Lloyd was on the doorstep of the end zone. On fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, Isaiah Sebastian fumbled the ball away. Had the Juggernauts scored, it would have been a 21-7 game at halftime with them getting possession out of the break.

"You get backed up on the wall and be able to make that stand, hats off to our guys for bending but not breaking," Baisch said.

Play of the game

Lexington Catholic senior receiver Sam Clements caught a 31-yard pass along the sideline on second and 12. The acrobatic reception set the Knights up at Lloyd's one-yard line, where Clements would cross the goal line on the next play.

Three keys to Lloyd Memorial's loss to Lexington Catholic

1. LexCath's previous opponents prepared them for this game and it showed in every aspect. The defense, anchored by Ashton Pflugner, Cannon Mackley, Charlie Lush and Jacob Dudek, held Lloyd to 101 rushing yards. The offensive line of Will Haddix, Christiano Cadarelli, Joseph Schlarman and Ryder Pergrem dominated a vaunted Juggernauts' defense to the tune of 236 passing yards and 129 rushing yards.

"Early on, they gave us a couple wrinkles. I don't really want to say we weren't prepared for them, but we didn't prepare for them as much as clearly what we should have," Niederman said.

2. After forcing only one fumble in their first seven games, the Knights forced three. The first one swung the momentum of the game. The other two happened on back-to-back possessions in the second half to set up a short field for LexCath. Three turnovers led to 13 points to officially put the game to bed.

3. Lloyd's coaching staff encouraged its players in the first half that the Juggernauts were one big play away. That play never came for Lloyd, but it did for the Knights, who converted two fourth downs and picked up seven first downs when they were facing a distance of five yards or more.

LexCath also capitalized on Lloyd's mistakes. The Juggernauts only committed five penalties, but two were false starts that gave the Knights a first down.

"A little bit uncharacteristic of us for sure. I think we got a little bit caught up in the, you know, 'We're playing LexCath, the big crowd, we're playing for a one seed.'," Niederman said.

Standout players

Isaiah Sebastian, Lloyd: Bearing the brunt of the offense, he ran for 83 yards, including a 57-yard scramble in the final two minutes of the first half.

Jackson Wasik, Lexington Catholic: The senior quarterback threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 35 yards and a touchdown.

What's next?

The Juggernauts stay at home to host Bourbon County at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. The good news for Lloyd is that they'll have sophomore quarterback Kaleb Evans back on the field. Evans missed the first eight games with a broken collarbone.

Lexington Catholic 41, Lloyd Memorial 0

Lexington Catholic ‒ 7 14 13 7 – 41

Lloyd ‒ 0 0 0 0 ‒ 0

LC: Kreutzer 4 pass from Wasik (Wedding kick)

LC: Wasik 9 run (Wedding kick)

LC: Clements 1 run (Wedding kick)

LC: Rayyan 1 run (Wedding kick)

LC: Kern 28 pass from Wasik (pass failed)

LC: Nelson 32 pass from Wasik (Wedding kick)

Records: LC 4-4, LM 7-1

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kentucky high school football: Lexington Catholic shuts out Lloyd