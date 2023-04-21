Walk-on Aggies linebacker Aidan Siano has medically retired from football

Life is all about decisions that could positively, or negatively impact one’s future, and for Texas A&M walk-on linebacker Aidan Siano, his football career has come to a close after announcing that he will officially retire from the game, announcing his decision late Thursday.

Siano transferred to Texas A&M in early January after two years with the Owls, recording 32 tackles, 10 solo tackles, and 0.5 sacks. He was an All-Conference Selection during his freshman season in Conference USA. According to his post on Twitter, Siano suffered a concussion in the midst of spring football practice, leading to the decision between him and his doctors to medically retire from football.

In his words, this has to be a very tough decision for a hardworking player with a very bright future outside of the game, knowing that his family, former coaches, and Texas A&M are behind his decision. We wish Aidan the best of luck going forward, and know that everyone in the Aggie community is very excited to see how your next chapter unfolds!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

More Football!

Texas A&M lands commitment from former Jackson State LB Jurriente Davis Texas A&M graded as one of the best schools in developing five-star talent to the NFL, according to The Athletic Aggies safety Bryce Anderson's comments on recent football departures proves that this team is locked in for 2023

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd4pnb49trk727 player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire