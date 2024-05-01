Wales wing Lane to leave Cardiff for France

Wales wing Owen Lane will leave Cardiff at the end of the 2023-24 season to join French second-tier club Valance Romans.

Lane, 26, has won five Wales caps, scoring two tries.

His move away from Wales means he is no longer eligible for Wales selection under the Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) 25-cap rule for players plying their trade outside of the country.

“I have made friends both on and off the pitch that will last a lifetime and Cardiff will always be home. It’s where my and my partner’s family are and I will always class Cardiff as my club," Lane said.

“Moving to France is a chance for me (...) to experience a different culture and league, which is a new and exciting challenge for me both on and off the field.”

Valance Romans are going into the latter stages of the Pro2 season lying 11th in the 16-team table.

Lane's international career has been blighted by injuries and he won the last of his caps against New Zealand in October 2021.

After 43 tries in 92 Cardiff appearances, Lane's Cardiff Arms Park days are coming to an end.

Lane is the second Wales international to leave Cardiff this week and end his Test career for the moment, with 20-cap prop Rhys Carre joining Saracens in England.