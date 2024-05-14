Wales wing Cuthbert to leave Ospreys

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert will leave Ospreys at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Cuthbert, 34, has spent three seasons with the Swansea-based side after joining from Exeter Chiefs in 2021.

The former Cardiff and British and Irish Lions wing is currently injured after suffering a serious hamstring injury against Munster in March and has only managed three league games for Ospreys this season.

Cuthbert joins fellow departing Wales internationals George North and Nicky Smith, who are leaving to join Provence and Leicester respectively.

Wings Toby Fricker and Mat Protheroe, flanker Will Hickey and scrum-half Cam Jones have also been included on the Ospreys released players list.

Ospreys' final home match of the season is the United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against Dragons on Saturday, 18 May.

“This part of the season is always a tough time, especially when you have to say goodbye to players that have given a lot to the club over the years," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

“We wanted to get this announcement out prior to our last home fixture so that our supporters could join us in thanking the boys for everything they’ve contributed in an Ospreys jersey.”