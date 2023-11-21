Wales vs Turkey: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, permutations, h2h results, odds today

Wales take on Turkey tonight, needing to win to have any hope of automatic qualification for Euro 2024.

The visitors have already booked their ticket to Germany, whom they beat in a friendly last week, which Rob Page will hope leads to them taking their foot off the pedal for this crucial showdown.

Only a win will give Wales a chance of leapfrogging Croatia for an automatic spot to qualify out of Group D, after they were held to a disappointing draw in Armenia on Saturday.

Wales have enjoyed some memorable nights on this stage in recent years and a third-straight major tournament beckons if they can pull off a turnaround on Tuesday night.

If not, the gauntlet of the play-offs awaits in the New Year.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wales vs Turkey is scheduled for a 7:45pm GMT kick-off tonight on Tuesday November 21, 2023.

The match will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales need a win over Turkey to have any chance of qualifying for Euro 2024 (PA)

Where to watch Wales vs Turkey

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on Viaplay Sports, with a free-to-air broadcast in the Welsh language on S4C.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Viaplay app and website. A free live stream is available in the Welsh language on S4C.

Wales vs Turkey team news

Chris Mepham is banned for this match, meaning Luton defender Tom Lockyer should start in the three-man backline.

Page could also welcome Brennan Johnson back into the starting XI having used him off the bench last time out, along with Dan James. Aaron Ramsey is injured, however.

Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu misses out due to flu along with the injured Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler.

Wales vs Turkey permutations

Croatia are the only team standing in Wales' way of directly qualifying for the Euros.

If they beat Armenia in Zagreb on Tuesday, they are assured of a top-two spot in Group D but a draw or defeat will open the door for Wales to qualify if they beat Turkey.

That is because their head-to-head record against Croatia is better, which will be the decider if they finish level on points.

With Croatia currently two points ahead of them, Wales must win to have a chance of qualifying.

Should they fail to overturn the deficit, they will go into the play-offs into a route set to feature Poland.

Wales will end up in the play-offs if they fall at this hurdle (Getty Images)

Wales vs Turkey prediction

The hosts may hold up their end of the bargain, but it won't be enough to overturn the gap to Croatia.

Wales to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Only once since 1981 have Wales beaten Turkey.

Wales wins: 4

Turkey wins: 3

Draws: 1

Wales vs Turkey match odds

Wales to win: 7/5

Turkey to win: 15/8

Draw: 12/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).