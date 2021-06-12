Wales vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up

Wales captain Gareth Bale (Getty Images)

Wales take on Switzerland in Baku on Saturday afternoon on day two of Euro 2020.

The fixture follows Italy’s win over Turkey in Rome last night – another Group A meeting – with Wales hoping they can start strong and go on to match their semi-final run from Euro 2016, though they know they face a tough task in doing so. Switzerland, meanwhile, made it to the last 16 in Paris five years ago, before falling to Poland in a penalty shootout.

This is a crucial game for both sides, who will know that one win may be enough to secure safe passage through to the first knockout round as one of the competition’s four best third-placed finishers.

Wales will be relying on captain and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale throughout the tournament, who spent last season on loan at his old club Tottenham, as well as Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Interim coach Robert Page, standing in for Ryan Giggs, can also call upon the likes of Manchester United winger Dan James and Spurs full-back Ben Davies.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will need Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri to be firing on all cylinders here and in the Swiss’ remaining group fixtures.

Follow live updates from Wales vs Switzerland from Baku at Euro 2020:

Read More

Wales vs Switzerland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out?

Wales vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of fixture

Wales vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV

Is Wales vs Switzerland on TV? Euro 2020 fixture kick-off time, channel and how to watch