Wales vs Scotland: Open roof with storm in sight ramps up pressure on Six Nations rookies

Two rookie full-backs will be fielding high balls under an open roof and a potential downpour in Cardiff.

Cameron Winnett will make his Wales debut, aged 21 and after just 15 professional appearances.

Kyle Rowe will make his full Scotland debut in his second cap, shifting from wing to full-back to replace the injured Blair Kinghorn in the Six Nations clash.

Both sides' last line of defence will be left to battle the elements in the Welsh capital, after Scotland opted to leave the Principality Stadium roof open.

Both teams have to agree for the roof to be closed, and Scotland would not acquiesce to Wales' wishes.

"Scotland want the roof open which is a little bit disappointing from an atmosphere point of view," said Wales boss Warren Gatland.

"When the roof is shut is does tend to create a lot more atmosphere and noise in the stadium. But that's the decision they made."

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend believes Wales have an advantage when the roof is closed.

"I thought we had 48 hours to decide, but they said on Wednesday you have to come to a decision," said Townsend.

"I'd much prefer the roof open. It's noisier when it is closed, that's why they're disappointed. They don't get that [advantage]. If the pitch is greasy it's not great conditions. It would be better playing in heavy rain."