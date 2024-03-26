Wales vs Poland LIVE! Euro 2024 play-off final match stream, starting lineups, TV channel

Wales vs Poland LIVE!

Cardiff is the destination for another huge night in the history of Welsh football as Rob Page looks to guide his side to their third-consecutive appearance at the European Championship. No matter what, the final tickets to Euro 2024 must be handed out tonight which could mean extra-time and a penalty shootout.

Finland were swept aside by Wales as they got their play-off campaign off to a great start and Tottenham striker Brennan Johnson will lead the line once again this evening. Poland, meanwhile, can rely on Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski up front after dismantling Estonia in their semi-final.

Wales have previous in these knockout ties and qualified for the last World Cup with a nervy home win over Ukraine, while a last-day win over Hungary saw them bag an automatic spot for the tournament four years ago. Follow the Euro 2024 play-off final between Wales and Poland LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

19:06 , Marc Mayo

Michal Probierz has revealed the unusual present he will deliver to his Wales counterpart before tonight’s game.

“It is golf balls with the Polish logo on and I will give them to him before the match,” he told his pre-match press conference.

The Poland coach discussed taking up the sport with Page at the recent Nations League draw.

The 51-year-old stepped up from managing the U21s to succeed Fernando Santos in September following Poland’s qualification woes.

To extra-time in the early kick-off

18:57 , Marc Mayo

Nothing to separate Georgia and Greece in the Path C play-off final.

After 90 minutes it’s goalless - with just one shot on target between them.

A little bit of a Robert Lewandowski drought?

18:53 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has 82 goals in 147 international caps since making his debut in 2008... but he only has one strike in his last four Poland games.

Coming into this international break, he has managed goals in his last two club matches and a solid haul of 20 for the season.

How Poland line up

18:47 , Marc Mayo

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwor; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Subs: Skorupski, Bulka, Walukiewicz, Puchacz, Grosicki, Romanczuk, Buska, D. Szymanski, S. Szymanski, Salamon, Piatek, Bereszynski

Poland unchanged

18:46 , Marc Mayo

Michal Probierz sticks with the same Polish line-up which smashed Estonia in the semi-finals.

Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal is the sole Premier League player included with Brighton’s Jakub Moder not in the squad and Aston Villa’s Matty Cash injured.

Veteran winger Kamil Grosicki, formerly of Hull, is among the substitutes and Roma wide-man Nicola Zalewski - who was born in Italy to Polish parents - could cause problems down Wales’ right flank.

🆕 SKŁAD

W takim zestawieniu rozpoczniemy finał baraży!

🆕 SKŁAD

W takim zestawieniu rozpoczniemy finał baraży!

___________ #WALPOL🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇱

One change for Wales

18:42 , Marc Mayo

Kieffer Moore gets the nod to start up front for the home team, as David Brooks moves to the substitutes.

Aaron Ramsey and Dan James join a strong bench.

The Wales team bus has just parked up at the ground...

Wales team is in!

18:34 , Marc Mayo

Wales XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, J. James, Williams; Wilson, Moore, Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, King, Fox, Dasilva, Ramsey, Sheehan, Savage, Matondo, D. James, Brooks, Cullen, Broadhead

How Poland got this far

18:27 , Marc Mayo

Poland were top seeds in qualification Group E and yet finished third behind Albania and Czech Republic.

They dropped points to the Czechs and Moldova both home and away, leaving them somewhat fortunate to avoid ending up fourth.

That would have made little difference though, as Poland and Wales were guaranteed play-off spots as the only teams from League A of the Nations League to fail to qualify automatically.

As the top-ranked side in the play-offs, they landed a plum home draw against League D’s top side, Estonia, in the play-offs, who they dismantled 5-1 in Warsaw last week.

Poland lead against Estonia 🇵🇱



Poland lead against Estonia 🇵🇱

Przemysław Frankowski with a clever finish using the outside of his boot 🤌#EURO2024

Head-to-head record

18:19 , Marc Mayo

Wales’ only previous win in 10 attempts against Poland came all the way back in qualifying for the 1974 World Cup.

They have lost all but two of the nine meetings since then after a pair of draws in 1991 and 2000, including six losses in a row in this century.

These two teams last met in the 2022 Nations League, when at home Poland only just saw off a Wales team who rang the changes ahead of their World Cup play-off final against Ukraine.

Swiderski then hit a second-half winner in Cardiff later that year to condemn Wales to relegation.

Wales wins: 1

Poland wins: 7

Draws: 2

Tonight's destination

18:15 , Marc Mayo

Cardiff City Stadium has proven a far better home for the Welsh national team than the Principality Stadium.

Sure to be packed and rocking with 31,000-plus fans tonight, it will be the 25th Wales international hosted at the venue.

The home team have won 11 and lost only six of the previous 24...

Admin pozdrawia z dzisiejszej areny! 🫡 Czekamy na drużynę!



Admin pozdrawia z dzisiejszej areny! 🫡 Czekamy na drużynę!

___________ #WALPOL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇱

Robert Lewandowski out to deal with 'simple' Welsh football

18:06 , Marc Mayo

Some not-too-kind words from Robert Lewandowski ahead of kick-off.

The Barcelona striker has labelled Wales’ style “simple” and “aggressive”.

“We must be ready for rather simple, aggressive football with lots of long balls so the second balls will be important,” he said.

“Wales, however, are also a very dangerous team.”

Poland, it’s worth remembering, managed possession stats of 39, 36 and 26 per cent in their World Cup games against, respectively, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina at Qatar 2022.

Fisticuffs in the early kick-off

18:03 , Marc Mayo

It’s goalless between Georgia and Greece in the Path C play-off final, which kicked off at 5pm.

A fiery one, by the evidence of how the first half finished!

"A Final with an edge - it has been furious, it has been frantic!" 🗣️



"A Final with an edge - it has been furious, it has been frantic!" 🗣️

Tensions boil over at the half-time whistle in this heated #EURO2024 Play-Off Final between Georgia and Greece 😡

Wales vs Poland | Score prediction

17:48 , Marc Mayo

This should be an intriguing tussle between two inconsistent sides that can mix it with the best in Europe on their day and scored nine goals between them in their semi-final ties.

Despite the loss of inspirational leader Gareth Bale to retirement last year, Wales rose to the big occasion once again in front of a passionate home crowd who will have an enormous role to play again on Tuesday.

Page’s men are far stronger at home generally than they are on the road, and the same can be said of Poland, who have a long unbeaten run in qualifiers in front of their own fans.

But as bizarre as it sounds given the emphatic final scoreline, there were elements of that first-half performance from Wales against Finland that will give their head coach cause for concern and will surely be seized upon by Poland if they are repeated in the final.

We expect a close and incredibly tense game that really could go either way, but with the slight edge given to Lewandowski and Co.

Poland to win, 2-1.

Our prediction for the Poland line-up

17:40 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwor; Frankowski, Zielinski, Sliz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Early Poland team news

17:33 , Marc Mayo

Poland were without Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik against Estonia due to a muscle injury, with Karol Swiderski joining Lewandowski in attack instead.

Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash will miss out after picking up a hamstring injury on Thursday night.

How we reckon the hosts will line up

17:27 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Wales XI: Ward; Davies, Mepham, Rodon; Roberts, Ampadu, J. James, Williams; Brooks, Wilson; Johnson

Early Wales team news

17:17 , Marc Mayo

Rob Page made two changes to his Welsh team against Finland, with Luton captain Tom Lockyer - whose football future remains uncertain after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in December - replaced in defence by Chris Mepham and Brooks chosen to join Harry Wilson and Johnson in attack, with the likes of Kieffer Moore and Dan James on the bench.

Captain Aaron Ramsey remained an unused substitute after returning earlier than expected from a calf injury to play 18 minutes off the bench in Cardiff’s derby defeat by Swansea last weekend, only his fourth club appearance since mid-September. Tottenham’s Ben Davies captained Wales again instead.

Wales did not appear to suffer any fresh injury blows against Finland, but were without the likes of Joe Low, Ben Cabango and Wes Burns, who all withdrew from the squad in the build-up to the game.

It seems doubtful that Page will want to tinker too much with a winning formula against Poland, with his attack looking dangerous and Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James developing a promising relationship in central midfield in Ramsey’s absence.

How to watch Wales vs Poland

17:10 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, Wales vs Poland will be televised live on Viaplay Sports and Welsh language channel S4C.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Viaplay Sports streaming service and, in the Welsh language, on the BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic.

Wales vs Poland LIVE!

17:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Wales vs Poland!

It promises to be a huge night as the final spots at this summer’s Euro 2024 are dished out to three lucky play-off final winners.

The headline fixture takes place at Cardiff City Stadium and kicks off at 7.45pm GMT,

Stay tuned for all the latest updates, build-up, team news, match action and reaction! We’ll also be bringing you news from the two other play-off ties as Ukraine face Iceland and, in the early match, Georgia take on Greece.