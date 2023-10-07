Wales v Georgia LIVE: Result and reaction as Louis Rees-Zammit scores hat-trick to confirm top spot in group

Winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored a hat-trick of tries as Wales rugby beat Georgia rugby 43-19 to secure first place in Rugby World Cup Pool C on Saturday and a quarter-final against Argentina or Japan.

Wales, who lost their last match against Georgia 11 months ago, went into halftime with a 17-7 lead after tries by prop Tomas Francis and fullback Liam Williams but then faced a spirited fightback from the Georgians. They had crossed the Wales line before the interval through captain Merab Sharikadze and stunned the Welsh with successive tries after the hour mark from replacement prop Vano Karkadze and wing Davit Niniashvili.

Rees-Zammit and centre George North scored late tries to extend the Welsh lead. Flyhalf Sam Costelow, a last-minute replacement for Gareth Anscombe who was injured in the warm-up, kicked 14 points for Wales. Georgia finished fourth in the pool with no wins and one draw against Portugal despite spirited performances against all their opponents including Australia and Fiji.

Wales vs Georgia

Wales face Georgia at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantese

Wales top Pool C and were the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals

TRY! Wales 43-19 Georgia (George North, 80 minutes)

TRY! Wales 36-19 Georgia (Louis Rees Zammit, 74 minutes)

TRY! Wales 31-19 Georgia (Louis Rees Zammit, 67 minutes)

TRY! Wales 24-19 Georgia (Davit Niniashvili, 62 minutes)

TRY! Wales 24-14 Georgia (Vano Karkadze, 58 minutes)

TRY! Wales 24-7 Georgia (Louis Rees Zammit, 43 minutes)

TRY! Wales 17-7 Georgia (Merab Sharikadze, 35 minutes)

PENALTY! Wales 17-0 Georgia (Sam Costelow, 27 minutes)

TRY! Wales 14-0 Georgia (Liam Williams, 23 minutes)

TRY! Wales 7-0 Georgia (Thomas Francis, 16 minutes)

Louis Rees-Zammit scores World Cup hat-trick as Wales comfortably top group

16:16 , Mike Jones

Wales won their World Cup group and maintained an unbeaten march to the quarter-finals after beating Georgia 43-19 at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Warren Gatland’s team needed one point to finish top of Pool C after securing a last-eight place almost two weeks ago by defeating Australia in record-breaking fashion.

And they accomplished it on the same ground that 16 years ago Fiji condemned them to a World Cup pool-stage exit.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit scored three tries, while there were also touchdowns for prop Tomas Francis, full-back Liam Williams and centre George North.

Wales ensured there would be no repeat of Georgia’s shock 13-12 success in Cardiff during the 2022 autumn Tests as they overcame fly-half Gareth Anscombe’s withdrawal just 45 minutes before kick-off due to a groin injury.

Louis Rees-Zammit scores World Cup hat-trick as Wales comfortably top group

FT Wales 43-19 Georgia

15:55 , Mike Jones

Full-time! Wales 43-19 Georgia

15:48 , Mike Jones

Four wins from four pool matches for Wales! They are resounding winners in Pool C and can start planning for their quarter-final in Marseille next weekend.

Wales finish with 19 points and will likely play either Japan or Argentina from Pool D.

TRY! Wales 43-19 Georgia (George North, 80 minutes)

15:47 , Mike Jones

80 mins: A couple of lovely flat passes, first from Sam Costelow then from Louis Rees Zammit, see Wales fling the ball out to the right wing where George North clings onto the ball.

He slips through a gap, gets in behind and grounds the ball to see Wales end this match with a flourish.

TRY! Wales 36-19 Georgia (Louis Rees Zammit, 74 minutes)

15:42 , Mike Jones

74 minutes: Another try for Wales! Stuck in the middle of the pitch, Louis Rees Zammit collects the ball and kicks it himself. The kick bobbles over to the back right corner and the winger sprints after his own kick.

He dabs it into the the in-goal area and just manages to get a hand on the ball to ground it before being forced to the ground. Sam Costelow misses the conversion.

Wales 31-19 Georgia

15:37 , Mike Jones

72 minutes: Taine Basham and Davit Niniashvili get into a bit of a barney with each other and square up. There’s some pushing and shoving which results in both players getting yellow carded.

They’re sinbinned for 10 minutes and will play no further part in the match.

Wales 31-19 Georgia

15:32 , Mike Jones

70 minutes: Wales needed that try.

They were under a heap of pressure from Georgia but things have settled down once again. A fourth try for Warren Gatland’s men means that they’ve secured themselves a bonus point and in doing so are going to finish top of Pool C.

10 minutes to play.

TRY! Wales 31-19 Georgia (Louis Rees Zammit, 67 minutes)

15:30 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Wales sweep the ball down the line and get it to George North. He whips the ball over to Liam Williams on the wing and the pass may just be forward.

Williams sprints forward and chips a kick over the top. The bounce is perfect for the sprinting Louis Rees Zammit who collects the loose ball and dives over the touchline!

TRY! Wales 24-19 Georgia (Davit Niniashvili, 62 minutes)

15:25 , Michael Jones

62 minutes: A quick transfer down the line brings the ball to Davit Niniashvili who hands off Gareth Davies with ease and puts on the burners to fly down the left wing and leap over the line.

Georgia are back in this match though the conversion sails wide of the target.

TRY! Wales 24-14 Georgia (Vano Karkadze, 58 minutes)

15:22 , Mike Jones

58 mins: Georgia come again with a kick to the corner. Their lineout is about five metres from the line. Vano Karkadze is given the ball and powers forward.

Wales hold him up and keep Georgia at bay through two more phases. A penalty advantage gives Georgia the boost they need and Karkadze goes over with his second attempt!

Wales 24-7 Georgia

15:14 , Mike Jones

54 mins: No! The ball comes loose and it recovered by Wales. Tomos Williams kicks it away from his over try line and Warren Gatland decides the time is right to switch out the forward line.

Gareth Thomes, Dewi Lake and Tomas Francis all go off with Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith and Henry Thomas brought on.

Wales 24-7 Georgia

15:11 , Mike Jones

52 mins: A collapsing scrum leaves Tornike Jalagonia on the floor clutching his right arm. Georgia are awarded a penalty and kick the ball into the corner for better field position.

Jalagonia is okay and will play on. Can Georgia get over the line here?

Wales 24-7 Georgia

15:08 , Mike Jones

49 minutes: Konstantine Mikautadze drops the ball when a simple pass comes across to him. He’s thinking about the next phase of play and takes his eyes off the ball.

Georgia win themselves a scrum in a dangerous area to limit that mistake but it keeps turning before the ball is fed into it.

Wales 24-7 Georgia

15:04 , Mike Jones

46 minutes: Georgia had just created a touch of momentum either side of half-time but that loose pass have sent them back. They’ll want to respond positively but a 17 point gap is tricky to overturn.

TRY! Wales 24-7 Georgia (Louis Rees Zammit, 43 minutes)

15:03 , Michael Jones

Try time! A misplaced, loose pass from Giorgi Kveseladze gifts the ball back to Wales who quickly flick it out to Louis Rees Zammit. The winger flies into the open space and sweeps down the pitch to go over for Wales’ third try of the match,

One more and Pool C top spot is theirs.

Second half! Wales 17-7 Georgia

14:59 , Mike Jones

Georgia get the match restarted with hopes of overturning the deficit and defeating Wales. Replacement Vano Karkadze is on the field too.

14:53 , Mike Jones

Antoine Dupont’s absence was barely felt as Matthieu Jalibert produced plenty of magic to help France punch their ticket for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by crushing Italy 60-7 on Friday.

Flyhalf Jalibert’s lightning quick passing and inspired try lifted Les Bleus to the top of Pool A with other tries by Damian Penaud (2), Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Peato Mauvaka, Yoram Moefana (2) and Thomas Ramos, who also scored 15 points from the tee.

Fabien Galthie’s team, without Dupont as the mercurial scrumhalf recovers from cheekbone surgery, won all their group games and are likely to face defending champions South Africa on October 15, even if Ireland and Scotland are still possible opponents for a place in the last four.

HT Wales 17-7 Georgia

14:48 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Wales 17-7 Georgia

14:43 , Mike Jones

41 minutes: The whistle goes to end an fascinating first half in Nantes.

Wales have a 10-point lead but Georgia proved that them have the ability to challenge the Welsh defence when they get good field position.

The real question now will be if Georgia can maintain this pace of play or will their energy levels dip as the match goes on?

Wales 17-7 Georgia

14:38 , Mike Jones

37 minutes: The game is nicely balanced again now with Georgia remaining in touching distance of Wales. Another try from the European side would cause a few nerves to run through the Welsh team who are determined to finish top of Pool C.

TRY! Wales 17-7 Georgia (Merab Sharikadze, 35 minutes)

14:37 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Can Georgia get a try before the half-time break? Yes!

They’re forcing the issue with some good pressure deep in Wales’ half. An attempted maul from a lineout goes nowhere due to Wales’ fantastic defence but Mikheil Gachechiladze bursts out from the cluster of bodies and is brought down just before the line.

Georgia shift the ball quickly and find captain Merab Sharikadze who powers in between the sticks.

Wales 17-0 Georgia

14:34 , Mike Jones

31 mins: A penalty for Georgia earns them their best field position of the match. From a line the ball comes in from Shalva Mamukashvili and drops to Tornike Jalagonia.

Jalagonia has a sight of the line but juggles the ball and spills it befor he can get over.

PENALTY! Wales 17-0 Georgia (Sam Costelow, 27 minutes)

14:28 , Mike Jones

27 minutes: Sam Costelow, playing at fly-half today, pings the ball straight down the middle of the uprights and there’s another three points added onto the score.

Wales 14-0 Georgia

14:27 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Wales are starting to amp up the pressure with more turnovers of the ball in the middle of the pitch. A comfortable lead established they decide to run the ball more.

Dewi Lake drives into the line and is brought down before a foul against Aaron Wainwright gives the Welsh an opportunity to kick for goal.

TRY! Wales 14-0 Georgia (Liam Williams, 23 minutes)

14:24 , Michael Jones

23 minutes: Wales attempt to get into the in-goal zone with a driving maul that Georgia manage to keep at bay. The ball comes out and is pass along to Sam Costelow in the No. 10 role.

He delays his pass before flinging the ball over to Liam Williams who skips inside and grounds the ball for Wales’ second try. The conversion goes over without too much trouble too.

Wales 7-0 Georgia

14:22 , Mike Jones

22 minutes: Tomos Williams feeds the scrum and receives the ball over on the left side of the line. He releases it to Sam Costelow who feeds the ball wide for Rio Dyer.

Dyer strides down the wing before getting brought down but Wales are awarded a penalty and decide to kick for territory.

Wales 7-0 Georgia

14:21 , Mike Jones

20 minutes: That opening try may just unlock Wales to press home their advantage in this game. They’ve been pressing beautifully, chasing the kicks down and forcing more efforts from the Georgians.

Wales win a scrum on the 22, can they make it count?

TRY! Wales 7-0 Georgia (Tomas Francis, 16 minutes)

14:17 , Mike Jones

They don’t mess this one up! From a lineout Wales drive forward with a maul before releasing the ball and switching it down the line.

Dewi Lake is held out just before the line but a short pass into the path of Tomas Francis is enough to enable the big man to power over for the first try of the match!

Wales 0-0 Georgia

14:16 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Big chance for Wales!

They turn the ball over deep in Georgia’s half and square the ball out to the left wing. They have a six on two overload as Rio Dyer takes possession.

He tries to put on the burners but is tackled. As he’s brought down Dyer offloads to Sam Costelow who fumbles the ball out of play.

Wales 0-0 Georgia

14:14 , Mike Jones

12 mins: A Georgian scrum sees them fling the ball quickly down the line with Davit Niniashvili grabbing hold of it on the left wing. He tries to cut inside and is brought down but gains a few yards inside the Welsh half.

The Lelos are unable to press their advantage though and the ball is turned over once again.

Wales 0-0 Georgia

14:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: This has been an electrifying start with both teams trying to get enough control of the ball to make a run at the try zone. A kicking battle ensues with Wales earning themselves a scrum inside the 22.

They’ve got a chance to put some pressure on Georgia but an error gives their opponents another penalty.

Wales 0-0 Georgia

14:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: George North mistimes a tackle and clatters into the neck of one of the Georgian defenders giving away a foul and letting his opponents a free kick of territory.

Georgia slip inside Wales’ half but Warren Gatland’s men recover the ball quickly. A quick kick over to the left wing from Tomos Williams tries to slip Rio Dyer into space but it bounces out of play before the einger can get there.

Wales 0-0 Georgia

14:04 , Mike Jones

3 minutes: After a couple of phases trying to run the ball through the middle of the pitch Wales decide to kick and push Georgia deep into their own half.

A high ball in repsonse sees Liam Williams leap into the air to make the catch but he lands awakward and there’s a momentary worry for the Welsh side.

That blows over as Williams hobbles back to his feet and plays on.

Kick off! Wales 0-0 Georgia

14:01 , Mike Jones

Wales get the match going in Nantes and boot the ball over to the right side of Georgia’s line. The Welsh forward line follows it up brilliantly and refuse to let the Georgians gain much territory and the ball is hefted back into their half of the pitch.

Wales vs Georgia

13:56 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Georgia will be hoping to execute a perfect gameplan to finish off their Rugby World Cup campaign on a high. Wales know that one point will be enough for them to win the pool.

Sam Costelow will play at 10 after the injury to Gareth Anscombe with Dan Biggar brought onto the bench.

The national anthems are sung and kick off is up next...

Wales vs Georgia

13:53 , Mike Jones

Wales are aiming to win their World Cup pool for a second successive tournament when they face Georgia in the final group game in Nantes.

Warren Gatland’s side need a point from their Pool C match in order to top the group, having already secured a quarter-final place thanks to their victory over Australia last time out.

Georgia have yet to win a game in this competition with defeats by Fiji and Australia and a draw against Portugal however they inflicted a shock 13-12 defeat on Wales when the countries last met almost a year ago.

Gareth Anscombe injured in warm-up

13:49 , Luke Baker

Bad news for Wales ahead of today’s game as starting fly half Gareth Anscombe has been injured in the warm-up. It continues Anscombe’s rotten luck with injuries as it seems like he’s tweaked a groin and he’s almost in tears on the pitch.

It means that Sam Costelow comes off the bench to start at 10 and Dan Biggar, who is nursing a pec injury and Warren Gatland wanted to rest ahead of the knockouts, joins the replacements. A real blow for Wales.

Gatland on Wales’ player rotation

13:48 , Mike Jones

“I think we have been excellent in the way we have managed the players.” Warren Gatland said about his player rotation for this World Cup.

“We pretty much have a clean bill of health, in terms of no injuries. I know that is hugely important for a country like Wales with such a small playing base, that we can’t have too many injuries.

“I don’t think there is any secret, it is just hard work. We have spoken in the past about the opportunity in World Cup years - the time you get with the players, the time you can put into things.

“These guys have worked incredibly hard.”

Wales mindful of Georgia threat

13:43 , Mike Jones

Wales know from painful experience exactly what Georgia are capable of. It was less than a year ago that Wales endured a calamity in Cardiff, losing 13-12 at the Principality Stadium as Georgia’s shock victory effectively signalled the end of Wayne Pivac’s coaching reign.

It was an abject display, even allowing for Georgia’s impressive second-half performance when their forwards took charge and pummelled Wales into submission.

Four of that starting XV will be in the line-up on Saturday – Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Tomos Williams and Gareth Thomas – and while a repeat result looks highly unlikely, Wales know they must be on their guard.

Gareth Anscombe at the controls

13:38 , Mike Jones

There would have been a collective holding of breath by Wales supporters when Dan Biggar went off injured after just 12 minutes during a record 40-6 victory over Australia in Lyon.

A pectoral muscle strain forced the fly-half’s early exit, but Wales were in safe hands as Gareth Anscombe replaced him and equalled Biggar’s best of 23 points for Wales in one World Cup game, booting a drop-goal, conversion and six penalties.

It was a wonderfully-assured display by Anscombe, who retains his place against Georgia, while Biggar recovers and remains on course to be available for the quarter-finals.

Warren Gatland has weaved his magic

13:33 , Mike Jones

When Gatland returned for a second stint as Wales head coach at the start of 2023 – his first was laden with Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and World Cup consistency – he took charge at a time when results had dropped through the floor and confidence plummeted.

The Six Nations played out against a back-drop of financial concerns in Welsh professional rugby and contractual worries for players, with strike action only averted just days before Wales met England in Cardiff.

But after an uninterrupted World Cup preparation period that started in late May, Gatland has moulded a squad seemingly on course for a third semi-final appearance during the last four global tournaments, underlining his status among the game’s finest coaches of any era.

Quarter-final opponents to be decided

13:28 , Mike Jones

While Wales got the job done early in terms of progressing from their group, a race for runners-up spot in Pool D will come down to an eliminator between Argentina and Japan on Sunday.

The Pumas have proved underwhelming so far, losing comprehensively to 14-man England, before edging out Samoa and then providing only glimpses of form when they eased past minnows Chile.

Across their three games, Japan have looked more impressive, setting up an intriguing encounter in Nantes for the likely right to face Gatland’s team at Stade Velodrome, Marseille next week.

Wales’ World Cup record against Argentina and Japan is strong – played five, won five.

Wales in charge of World Cup pool

13:23 , Mike Jones

Wales’ World Cup form has proved a far cry from the misery of last season’s Six Nations, when they only avoided the wooden spoon by beating Italy in Rome.

There were doubts whether Wales even would progress from a pool that also included Australia, Fiji and Georgia, but three-successive wins, a quarter-final place secured one game inside the distance and only one point now required to top the group highlight how dominant Gatland’s team have been.

Given their struggles of earlier in the year, few could have expected such an impressive revival.

Pool C permutations

13:18 , Mike Jones

Wales were the first team to secure their spot in the last eight with victory over Australia, and will top the pool assuming they avoid a slip-up against Georgia.

Fiji will join them if they take even a single point from their final game against Portugal due to their head-to-head win over the Wallabies, whose last hope is a Portugal upset in which Fiji fail to either score four tries or remain within seven points.

13:12 , Mike Jones

Mike Forshaw has predicted a “ferocious 80 minutes” when Wales look to maintain their unbeaten Rugby World Cup campaign on Saturday.

Wales qualified for the quarter-finals with victory over Australia 12 days ago, and they need a point against Georgia at Stade de la Beaujoire to finish top of Pool C.

Argentina or Japan await in the last eight, with Wales heading to Marseille as firm favourites to secure a World Cup semi-final spot for the third time under head coach Warren Gatland.

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili:

13:07 , Mike Jones

"We have had a big disappointment [in the World Cup] but definitely against the Welsh a good result for us will be only winning the game.

"If you watch our game we started to play a more balanced game because we understand if you want to compete in the big games with the big countries, you can’t just have a heavy game with scrummaging and mauling."

Pre-match thoughts from Warren Gatland

13:02 , Mike Jones

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he wants his team to finish top of Pool C with a perfect record of four wins from four meaning they need to defeat Georgia this afternoon.

"We know we’re in the quarter-finals but we want to finish top of the group and it’s about finishing, trying to win four from four.” he said,

"We are excited about where we are and we are looking forward to going deep into this tournament. Georgia are a good side and they will be a good challenge for us on Saturday."

Georgia team changes

12:56 , Mike Jones

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze returns after missing his team’s 17-12 defeat against Fiji through injury. He’ll win his 99th Test cap this afternoon.

The centre is one of five changes, with Guram Gogichashvili and Shalva Mamukashvili returning to the front row.

Wales team changes

12:52 , Mike Jones

Warren Gatland makes six changes from the side that earned a comprehensive win over Australia with Gareth Anscombe starting at fly-half for the injured Dan Biggar, who returned to training after a chest injury suffered against the Wallabies.

Co-captain Dewi Lake returns in the middle of the front row, while his fellow co-captain Jac Morgan is rested after starting the first three tournament games.

Wales vs Georgia prediction

12:46 , Mike Jones

This is a different Wales side than the one that lost to Georgia last November. The Lelos will frustrate them at points but they have the class to secure the win.

Wales 27-10 Georgia

Wales vs Georgia starting line-ups

12:41 , Mike Jones

Wales XV: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Louis Rees Zammit, 13. George North, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Dewi Lake (capt), 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Dafydd Jenkins, 6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Henry Thomas, 19. Christ Tshiunza, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Mason Grady.

Georgia XV: 15. Lasha Khmaladze, 14. Akaki Tabutsadze, 13. Giorgi Kveseladze, 12. Merab Sharikadze (captain), 11. Davit Niniashvili, 10. Luka Matkava, 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1. Guram Gogichashvili, 2. Shalva Mamukashvili, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Nodar Cheishvili, 5. Konstantine Mikautadze, 6. Mikheil Gachechiladze, 7. Beka Saginadze, 8. Tornike Jalagonia.

Replacements: 16. Vano Karkadze, 17. Nika Abuladze, 18. Irakli Aptsiauri, 19. Vladimer Chachanidze, 20. Giorgi Tsutskiridze, 21. Gela Aprasidze, 22. Tedo Abzhandadze, 23. Demur Tapladze

Wales vs Georgia team news

12:36 , Mike Jones

Wales make six changes to the starting line-up that beat Australia as hooker Dewi Lake will captain the team, with his co-skipper Jac Morgan rested from the matchday 23.

There are also starts for wing Rio Dyer, fly-half Gareth Anscombe, scrum-half Tomos Williams, lock Dafydd Jenkins and flanker Tommy Reffell, with Anscombe – who scored 23 points in Wales’ record 40-6 win against Australia – starting instead of the injured Dan Biggar.

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili has made five changes to the starting side that narrowly went down to Fiji last time out. Guram Gogichashvili and Shalva Mamukashvili return to the front row, Nodar Cheishvili comes into the second row while captain Merab Sharikadze returns at centre to win his 99th Test cap and fullback Lasha Khmaladze makes his first appearance of the tournament.

There are 15 survivors in the matchday 23 from their 13-12 victory in Cardiff last year, including 11 in the starting XV, while kicker of the winning penalty that day, Luka Matkava, starts a fly-half.

Wales vs Georgia

12:06 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup. Today’s opening fixture sees Wales strive to secure top spot in Pool C having already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Warren Gatland’s men have won all three of their fixtures so far including a stonkingly good 40-6 victory over Australia last time out. They need just one point from today’s match to confirm their place at the top of the pool and Gatland will be hoping to keep the winning run going in order to take some momentum into the knockout rounds.

Georgia meanwhile are going home. They are currently fourth in the pool and cannot progress further up the table even if they do manage to defeat Wales this afternoon. A victory for them would end their campaign on a high but that seems unlikely given Wales’ recent run of form.

Kick off for this one is at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes with the match getting underway at 2pm BST.