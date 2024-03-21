Wales vs Finland LIVE! Euro 2024 play-off match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Wales vs Finland LIVE!

Wales have their eye on a place in the Euro 2024 play-off finals as they host Finland in a huge clash tonight. The atmosphere should be absolutely electric at the Cardiff City Stadium once again as Rob Page’s side attempt to seal another home showdown against either Poland or Estonia in the Path A showpiece on Tuesday evening, having advanced via the Nations League after finishing a topsy-turvy qualifying campaign in third place in Group D behind Turkey and Croatia.

Wales have recent play-off success to draw upon of course, having beaten both Austria and Ukraine in memorable fashion en route to finally ending a 64-year exile from the World Cup two summers ago. However, they are now without the architect and inspiration for so many of their greatest days in talismanic former captain Gareth Bale, who retired from football last year.

Looking to stop Wales from reaching a fourth major tournament out of the last five is a Finland team boasting plenty of experience who were bested by Denmark and Slovenia in Group H, having in 2020 qualified for the European Championship for the very first time in their history. Follow Wales vs Finland live below!

Wales vs Finland latest news

Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT, Cardiff City Stadium

How to watch: Viaplay Sports

Wales team news: Ramsey unlikely to start

Finland: No Taylor and Forss a doubt

Standard Sport prediction

Where to watch Wales vs Finland

17:28 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1.

Coverage begins at 7:35pm. A monthly subscription to the channel costs £9.99 a month.

The game will also be broadcast live in the Welsh language on S4C.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer will also offer a free live stream service, while Viaplay subscribers can access the game via their website and app.

Welcome to Wales vs Finland live coverage

17:25 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Wales vs Finland as the Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals take centre stage tonight.

Now without inspirational leader Gareth Bale of course, Rob Page’s side are looking to repeat their 2022 heroics when they emerged through a similar route on home soil to end a 64-year exile from the World Cup.

But they are likely to face a tricky test in attempting to set up a home final showdown with either Poland or Estonia in Path A on Tuesday, with Finland eager for more major tournament experience after qualifying for the very first time at Euro 2020.

Kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium is at 7:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates after all the latest team news and build-up.