Wales vs Fiji, Rugby World Cup 2019: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

Wales vs Fiji, Wales' penultimate Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool D clash. A win would put them in the driving seat to finish top of their pool, as they only have bottom-of-the-table Uruguay left to face, on Sunday. It is Fjii's final match and, while a win would still keep them in the hunt for qualification, they would need other results to unexpectedly go their way.

When is it?

It is on Wednesday October 9.

What time is kick-off?

An 10.45am BST start in Oita.

What TV channel is it on?

This one is on ITV. The broadcaster has exclusive rights to all Rugby World Cup 2019 matches. You can also follow this game right here with Telegraph Sport.

What is the latest squad news?

Wales

Starting XV:L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Navidi, James Davies, Moriarty.

Replacements: Carre, Dee, Lewis, Shingler, Wainwright, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.



Fiji

Starting XV: Murimurivalu; Tuisova, Nayacalevu, Botia, Radradra; Volavola, Lomani; Ma'afu, S Matavesi, Saulo, Cavubati, Nakarawa, Waqaniburotu (c), Kunatani, Mata.

Replacements: Dolokoto, Mawi, Ravai, Ratuniyarawa, Yato, Matawalu, Vatubua, J Matavesi.



What is the head to head record of both sides?

These two sides have met on 11 different occasions, with Wales winning the first meeting in 1985.

Since then, Wales have only lost once, and it was in one of the most remarkable matches in Rugby World Cup history. Spearheaded by the irrepressible Akapusi Qera and Vilimoni Delasau, Fiji knocked Wales out of the 2007 Rugby World Cup in Nantes to qualify for the quarter-finals for the second time.

A draw at the Millenium Stadium in 2010 is the only other occasion in which Wales have not come out as victors.



What are they saying?



Wales head coach Warren Gatland:

“We are concentrating on our next two games. We know we are in control of our own destiny and there are benefits to winning the group in terms of turnaround time and the choice of hotels. “And, psychologically, if you win all your matches and the group, you are up against a team that has lost once. The players are aware of the possibilities, but at the moment we have to focus 100 per cent on Fiji and then Uruguay, who will be challenging. “The more [Fiji] feel they are getting something out of a game, the more dangerous they are.”

Fiji head coach John McKee:

“Wales will want to finish top of the pool and avoid England in the quarter-finals. “There is a lot at stake for them but we know they are a good side, the Six Nations champions, who are playing a bit more expansively here, dangerous in attack but strong in defence.”

What are the betting odds?

Wales - 1/80

Fiji - 9/1

Draw - 181/4

What is our prediction?

Barring anything truly miraculous, this will be Fiji's last match of the tournament, and they will want to put on a good show after a strong victory against Georgia cancelled out the disappointment of the Uruguay loss. But there is more at stake for Wales and, despite the changes to the starting XV, they know that a win secures them a quarter-final spot, and puts them on the verge of a first-place finish in the pool. It will be close until the hour mark, and then Wales could stretch their legs against tiring Fijians.

Prediction: Wales 30 Fiji 18