Wales vs Fiji, Rugby World Cup 2019 LIVE: Latest score and updates from today’s Pool D fixture

Wales' wing Joshua Adams scores a try: AFP via Getty Images

Wales look to exorcise some demons against Fiji 12 years after a crushing defeat ended their Rugby World Cup hopes in France.

It triggered a revolution of sorts under Warren Gatland, with the Welsh game as strong as ever.

Now, after victory over Australia, Gatland is looking to lead Wales to glory in Japan and will utilise this game against Fiji to ensure his side enter the knockout phase of the competition in prime condition. Follow all the action live.

James Davies reacted to his World Cup selection against Fiji by telling Wales boss Warren Gatland he had "finally seen the light".

And Gatland admitted that he loved the Scarlets flanker's response, having named him among two changes from the side that beat Australia eight days ago.

"When I congratulated James and said well done, his reply was, 'You have finally seen the light, have you?' He said he was only joking!" Gatland said.

"I loved that. I thought it was brilliant, a great response. I love a bit of banter like that and I have no problem with comments like that.

"It just says to me that players believe in their own ability and they want to be in the squad and they think they are good enough to be in the starting side.

"Justin was disappointed, but he will probably start the game against Uruguay and bring some experience to that side.

"He was tight in his quad (thigh muscle) before Australia. He was 100 per cent fit for that game and he was 100 per cent available for this game as well.

"We are trying to look at that bigger picture."