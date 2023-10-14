Is Wales vs Argentina on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup quarter-final one will feature Wales and Argentina as the winner of Pool C and the runner-up of Pool D face off.

Wales were the first team to qualify for the Rugby World Cup knockout stages when they beat Australia, however, Argentina qualified in the last round of pool-stage fixtures with their victory over Japan in a winner-takes-all contest.

The two sides have faced each other 21 times in total with Wales winning 14 and Argentina winning 6. In their last 11 meetings, Wales have won eight, drawn one, and lost only two. However, in their last three matches, both sides have won one match and drawn one.

Argentina will play in their fifth World Cup quarter-final while Wales mark their seventh appearance in the knockout stages and their fourth in a row. Wales have won three and lost three of their previous six quarter-finals, and Argentina have won two and lost two.

When is Wales vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Saturday 14th October at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 from 3pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match online for free on ITVX.

Team news

Wales suffered the injury blow last week of losing number eight Taulupe Faletau to a broken arm which happened during their final pool stage match against Georgia. Scrum-half Kieran Hardy has joined the squad as an injury replacement as Warren Gatland feels the squad already have the appropriate forward pack cover for Faletau’s absence.

Liam Williams and Dan Biggar both start at fullback and fly-half respectively despite injury concerns earlier in the week. Jac Morgan captains the side at blindside flanker and makes his fourth start at RWC2023. Tommy Reffell starts at openside flanker while Aaron Wainwright is named at number eight.

Tomas Francis starts at tighthead prop and makes his 15th RWC appearance. He’s joined in the front row by hooker Ryan Elias and loosehead Gareth Thomas.

Adam Beard and Will Rowlands join up in the second row for the third time at RWC2023. George North is named at outside centre for his 20th RWC appearance and he’s joined by Nick Tompkins at inside centre for the fourth time this RWC.

Argentina are missing flanker Pablo Matera due to a hamstring injury against Japan, Lucas Paulos has replaced him in teh 33-man squad. Head coach Michael Cheika hands starts to Tomas Cubelli and Facundo Isa, the latter coming into the back row to replace Matera. Flankers Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez start again, and are the only players in the Los Pumas squad to have played every minute of their RWC2023 campaign.

Nine players from the 2015 quarter-final against Ireland are named in the team to face Wales (Matías Alemanno, Agustín Creevy, Tomás Cubelli, Facundo Isa, Tomas Lavanini, Julián Montoya, Matías Moroni, Guido Petti and Nicolás Sanchez).

Lineups

Wales XV: Liam Williams, Louis Rees Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan (capt.), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

Argentina XV: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt.), Francisco Gómez Kodela, Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa.

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.

Odds

Wales - 8/15

Draw - 20/1

Argentina - 13/8

Prediction

Wales have the fortune of a favourable last-eight match-up and will be hoping to build on the early-tournament form to book their spot in the last four. Wales win by 6