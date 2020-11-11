Wales v USMNT: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction

Joe Prince-Wright
·3 min read

Wales – USMNT will be an intriguing clash on Thursday (kickoff, 2:45pm ET) as Gregg Berhalter’s extremely young side get together for the first time since February.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

With a squad primarily made up of European-based players, the average age of the USMNT squad is 21 years and 300 days. With teenage stars Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah both expected to make their USMNT debuts, plus a rare chance for Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams to play together in midfield, there is a lot to look forward to.

[ MORE: Berhalter gives squad update ]

And, oh yeah, Gareth Bale could be playing for Wales and Christian Pulisic may be fit enough to play some part at Swansea City’s Liberty Stadium.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of Wales – USMNT.

Latest USMNT news

Imagining the Team USA men’s soccer team roster for Tokyo 2020 (video) Zack Steffen on Man City, Pep Guardiola, high USMNT expectations How will USMNT line up v. Wales?

Team news

Wales are without Aaron Ramsey who pulled out of the squad and they are likely to name a youthful side for this game with UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland coming up after this friendly.

The USMNT are keeping a close eye on Christian Pulisic who is listed as ‘day-to-day’ by Berhalter after suffering a hamstring issue which has kept him out of Chelsea’s last three games before the international break. The chance to start Reyna, Adams, McKennie and Pulisic together is one that has USMNT fans salivating, but the latter may miss out. The U.S. have been training in Wales all week under strict COVID-19 protocols and will head to Austria to play Panama on Monday.

PST’s projected USMNT starting lineup v Wales

—– Steffen —–

—- Dest —- Ream —- Brooks —- Robinson —-

—– McKennie —- Adams —-

—- Lletget —- Reyna —- Musah —-

—– Weah —-

What they’re saying

Wales coach Rob Page on how much Gareth Bale will play (Ryan Giggs not in charge due to police investigation): “It’s still something we’re considering, because we’ve now got a fully fit Gareth Bale. I’ve had a conversation with him and he’s raring to go. He is fighting fit. Selection is yet to be decided, but we will have one eye on these qualifiers because they’re very important. I think it’s the first time he’s been at a club where he seems to be enjoying his football and his training even more so. He looks fit and feels fit. It’s good to have a fully fit Gareth Bale in the squad.”

Berhalter on his young squad and being realistic with what to expect: “In theory choices are getting harder to make but now it’s about doing it on the field and young players taking their chances. It’s easy to discount established players but until you can do it on the field, you’re not taking their place. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. There are 10 players in camp in the full national team for the first time and it’s going to take development.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wales are the favorites (+135) with the USMNT (+215) at a generous price considering the players they are missing and the little time Berhalter has had with this group of players. The draw at +210 looks intriguing, especially with Wales likely to rest a few starters ahead of their UEFA Nations League games.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Wales – USMNT prediction

This is, for many reasons, a tough result to call. Wales seem likely to rest a lot of their starters and Berhalter will probably go with his strongest team and then give youngsters a chance to flourish against Panama. I’m going to sit firmly on the fence and go for a 2-2 draw.

How to watch Wales – USMNT stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, Unimas and TUDN
Online: Stream via Fox Sports

Wales v USMNT: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction originally appeared on NBCSports.com

