Is Wales v South Africa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch rugby Test

Wales face a testing encounter against South Africa at Twickenham (PA Archive)

Wales take on South Africa in enemy territory with Twickenham hosting the summer Test.

Warren Gatland’s side had hoped to welcome the world champions to Cardiff but were forced to relocate the fixture due to Taylor Swift’s tour taking up the Principality Stadium.

It is therefore at the home of English rugby that the two sides meet, with an inexperienced Welsh line-up facing a tall task against the Springboks.

Rassie Erasmus has named a strong South Africa side even in the absence of several key figures as they gear up for a summer series against Ireland to come.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Wales vs South Africa?

Wales vs South Africa is due to kick-off at 2pm BST on Saturday 22 June at Twickenham Stadium in London. It is part of a double-header at the ground, with the Barbarians taking on Fiji later in the day.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 1pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go. A Welsh language broadcast will be aired on S4C from 1.30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Uncapped scrum half Ellis Bevan is one of four potential debutants in a young Welsh side, with James Ratti, Eddie James and Jacob Beetham all waiting for an international introduction on the bench. The Japan-based Liam Williams returns after missing the Six Nations, but flanker Jac Morgan has been ruled out of the summer after a fresh injury blow.

Prop Vincent Koch wins his 50th cap for South Africa as part of a loaded pack that includes seven World Cup-winners and the rising star Evan Roos. The Springboks may also hand out first caps to four players: fly-half Jordan Hendrikse and wing Edwill van der Merwe start, while back row Ben-Jason Dixon and versatile back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are among the replacements.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (c), 3 Henry Thomas; 4 Matthew Screech, 5 Ben Carter; 6 Taine Plumtree, 7 James Botham, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Ellis Bevan, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Mason Grady, 13 Owen Watkin, 14 Liam Williams; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Evan Lloyd, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 James Ratti, 20 Mackenzie Martin; 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Eddie James, 23 Jacob Beetham.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Vincent Koch; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (c), 8 Evan Roos; 9 Faf de Klerk, 10 Jordan Hendrikse; 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Edwill van der Merwe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon; 21 Grant Williams, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Damian de Allende.

Odds

Wales win 12/1

Draw 55/1

South Africa win 1/16

Prediction

Wales 7-45 South Africa

