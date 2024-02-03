Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch Six Nations match online and on TV

Wales and Scotland meet in the Six Nations (Getty Images)

Wales and Scotland get their Six Nations underway in the final fixture of the opening weekend.

Scotland have lost on their last eleven visits to Cardiff, but will surely see this as a golden opportunity to end that 22-year run with Wales bedding in a new side after a year of change.

Warren Gatland has installed the 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins as captain of a young squad that he hopes can grow together.

Gregor Townsend’s visitors have a more settled feel, but are also under new leadership with Rory Darge and Finn Russell appointed as co-captains for the campaign.

When is Wales vs Scotland?

Wales vs Scotland is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 3 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm. It can be watched online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

It’s a relatively inexperienced Welsh side, with Warren Gatland’s selection complicated further by the absence of Will Rowlands and George North. In Rowlands’ absence, Adam Bard partners new skipper Dafydd Jenkins in the second row, while Owen Watkin takes the 13 shirt with North nursing a shoulder problem. Cam Winnett will make a debut at full-back, while fellow Cardiff youngster Alex Mann is also set to win a first cap off the bench.

Scotland are also short of a couple of key figures, including new co-captain Rory Darge - Luke Crosbie and former skipper Jamie Ritchie thus join Matt Fagerson in the back row. Blair Kinghorn is the second major injury absentee, opening an opportunity for Kyle Rowe to make his first start.

Scotland’s bench props will both make Scotland debuts when introduced, though Alec Hepburn can at least count on the experience of six caps in an England shirt.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Corey Domachowski, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Leon Brown; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 5 Adam Beard; 6 James Botham, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Gareth Davies, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 Owen Watkin, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cam Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Alex Mann; 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Richie Gray, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Luke Crosbie, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 8 Matt Fagerson; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Kyle Rowe.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Jack Dempsey; 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cam Redpath.

Prediction

A narrow Scotland victory. Wales 21-24 Scotland.