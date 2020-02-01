Wales v Italy, Six Nations 2020: What time does the match start, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Can Alun Wyn Jones lead Wales to consecutive Grand Slams? - AP

What is it?

The opening match of the 2020 Six Nations tournament, between Wales and Italy at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

When is it?

Today - Saturday February 1.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 2.15pm, the first of the day's games.

What TV channel is it on?

This match is being aired on BBC One and S4C.

What is the latest team news?

Wales

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins looks set to make his Wales debut after being named on the bench.

Tompkins, who qualifies for Wales through his Wrexham-born grandmother, will provide midfield cover for Hadleigh Parkes and George North, with North moving from the wing to replace injured centre Jonathan Davies.

New Wales head coach Wayne Pivac's starting line-up includes a Test debut for Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl, while fit-again Bath No 8 Taulupe Faletau is recalled.

But Wales have lost back-row forward Josh Navidi to a hamstring injury, which could also sideline him for games against Ireland and France.

It will be Faletau's 73rd cap, but his first Wales appearance since March 2018. He has endured a prolonged injury-hit spell in his career, and he missed the World Cup earlier this term because of a collarbone issue.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for uncapped 18-year-old Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, who has scored 10 tries in 12 games for his club this season.

But scrum-half Rhys Webb is included among the substitutes, with Webb rejoining the Ospreys next term and now being available for Wales selection again following a stint with French club Toulon. He last played for Wales just over two years ago.

Navidi apart, Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee were also unavailable as they continue recoveries from injuries.

Tompkins, 24, played for England Saxons in 2016, but he was not 'captured' by England as their opponents - South Africa A - were not South Africa's recognised second team at the time.

New Zealand-born McNicholl, 29, qualifies for Wales on residency and scored a try during the non-cap game victory over the Barbarians in November. He teams up with back-three colleagues Leigh Halfpenny and Josh Adams.

North, meanwhile, wins his 92nd cap, but Saturday's game at the Principality Stadium will be only the fifth time he has started as a centre for Wales.

Replacements: R Elias, R Evans, L Brown, C Hill, R Moriarty, R Webb, J Evans, N Tompkins

Italy

Petrarca lock Niccolo Cannone will make his Test debut in Italy's Six Nations clash in Wales.

New Azzurri boss Franco Smith has selected the uncapped 21-year-old in the second row for Saturday's Principality Stadium encounter.

Benetton's former Leicester Tigers flyer Leonardo Sarto will make his first Test appearance for more than two years, coming in from the cold to start on the wing.

The 28-year-old has not tasted international rugby since Italy's 31-15 loss to Argentina in Florence on November 18, 2017.

Alessandro Zanni will win his 118th cap from the second row, while Gloucester stars Jake Polledri and Calum Braley also feature in the starting XV.

Replacements: F Zani, D Fischetti, M Riccioni, M Lazzaroni, D Budd, G Licata, G Palazzani, J Hayward

What happened in this fixture in 2019?

Wales were 26-15 winners in Rome, a match which equalled their longest unbeaten Test run, on their way to winning the Grand Slam.

What do Telegraph writers think?

James Corrigan on Louis Rees-Zammit's omission

Wayne Pivac has wasted no time in putting his foot down as Wales coach, telling the 18-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit that he was not selected for Saturday’s Six Nations opener because of his commitment to Gloucester in the Premiership. After naming his first championship team as successor to Warren Gatland, Pivac revealed that Rees-Zammit, the flying wing who has made such an impression in the start to his professional career, was initially earmarked to make his international debut against Italy.

Pivac clearly would like Rees-Zammit – who still lives in Cardiff – to play for one of the four Welsh regions, but he has recently signed an extension to his Gloucester contract, that is believed to last until he is 23. Of course, if Rees-Zammit continues the remarkable rise that has brought him 10 tries in 13 appearances for the Cherry and Whites then Pivac will field him regardless. However, such are the wing riches the Kiwi has at his disposal that he can afford to move George North to outside centre for the visit of the Azzurri.

What are the betting odds?

Wales - 1/20

Italy - 18/1

Draw - 66/1

What is our prediction?

Predicted score: New-look Wales, on the back of losing a World Cup semi-final, will be too much for the plucky Italians, especially at home. There is intrigue, however, as to whether new head coach Wayne Piuvac will see this match as an opportunity to blood some of his inexperienced younger guns, against what is seemingly the tournament's weakest opposition; he has not ruled out a debut for 18-year-old Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, for example. The Italians, spearheaded by the irrepressible Jake Polledri, will put up a fight, as always, but Wales', even without some of their bigger-name internationals, will have too much class. Wales 28 Italy 18