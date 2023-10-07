Louis Rees-Zammit scores Rugby World Cup hat-trick but Wales win overshadowed by Anscombe injury

Louis Rees-Zammit dives over in the corner for a try - David Davies/PA

Gareth Anscombe’s tears were a terrible start to an afternoon that ultimately proved successful for Wales as they eased to a six-try victory that meant they go through into the knockout stages as group winners for a second successive Rugby World Cup.

They lost their outside-half in the warm-up and, after a lively beginning which suggested Warren Gatland’s men would, at the very least, repeat the bloodless drubbing they handed out to Australia in their more recent game, their consternation did not end there.

Wales inexplicably allowed their opponents back into the contest in a frenetic 10-minute second-half spell that featured Georgia scoring two tries to close within five points. Suddenly the memories of last autumn’s home defeat to the Lelos came swarming back, not to mention the embarrassment to Fiji in the 2007 World Cup – the last time they had played in this arena.

Davit Niniashvili swan-dives for a Georgia try - David Rogers/Getty Images

But the excellent Louis Rees-Zammit crossed for his second of three tries and order was restored. So Wales go forward to a quarter-final next Saturday against the winners of Argentina versus Japan and that is as promising a scenario as the nation could have hoped. If not more so.

Gatland will be annoyed at the manner in which the intensity dropped after cruising into a 17-0 lead, courtesy of tries by Tomas Francis and Liam Williams. At that stage, it was difficult to equate these two sides with those which played out that shocker less than a year ago that ultimately accounted for Wayne Pivac’s job and the return of Gatland.

Yet the Kiwi has placed great emphasis on his squad’s fitness and will be satisfied with the last quarter, in which Rees-Zammit calmed the nerves (although his third was definitely not a try and it will forever be a mystery why it was not pulled back).

However, Anscombe’s predicament tugs the heart strings and could yet toss Gatland’s gameplan into the air. So impressive against Australia, he was distraught when seemingly pulling his groin practising his goal-kicking an hour before kick-off. After speaking to Gatland, he left the pitch with his head in his hands, clearly overcome with a setback that appears to be serious.

For a 32-year-old who had overcome career-threatening injury to return to this stage, it was a cruel scene. Young Sam Costelow stepped into the playmaking berth and was commendable, but for Gatland the Anscombe-Dan Biggar axis had looked extremely important.

Match details

Scores: 5-0 Francis try, 7-0 Costelow, con, 12-0 Williams try, 14-0 Costelow con 14-0, 17-0 Costelow pen, 17-5 Sharikadze try, 17-7 Matkava con, 22-7 Rees-Zammit try, 24-7 Costelow con, 24-12 Karkadze try, 24-14 Matkava con, 24-19 Niniashvili try, 29-19 Rees-Zammit try, 31-19 Costelow con, 36-19 Rees-Zammit try, 41-19 North try, 43-19 Costelow con.

Wales: L Williams ((M Grady 69); L Rees-Zammit, G North, N Tompkins, R Dyer; S Costelow, T William ( G Davies 60); G Thomas (N Smith 52), D Lake (capt; E Dee 52), T Francis (H Thomas 52), W Rowlands, D Jenkins, S Wainwright (T Basham 62), T Reffell, T Faletau (C Tshiunza 69).

Replacement unused: D Biggar.

Georgia: L Khmaladze (D Tapladze 40); A Tabutsadze,G Kveseladze, M Sharikadze (capt) ,D Niniashvili; L Matkava (T Abzhandadze 69), V Lobzhanidze (G Aprasidze 58); G Gogichashvili (N Abuladze 40), S Mamukashvili (V Karkadze 40), B Gigashvili (Aptsiauri 50), N Cheishvili, K Mikautadze (V Chachanidz 49), M Gachechiladze (G Tsutskiridze 69), B Saginadze, T Jalagonia.

Yellow cards: Basham 71, Niniashvili, 71.

Referee: M Raynal (Fr)

Wales v Georgia: as it happened

04:09 PM BST

Gatland speaks to ITV's Gabriel Clarke

It was a bit ugly but we got the job done and we had to cope with a few challenges before KO. They were a tough team to put away.

On Anscombe and Faletau’s injuries:

I don’t know about Gareth. He’s got a tweak in the groin, doing a kick in the warm-up. We’ll have to assess him over the next 24-48 hours. I haven’t spoken to the medics yet about Faletau, but it didn’t look great, did it?”

04:07 PM BST

Dewi Lake speaks

On the performance:

We spoke in the week about quite ruthless. We dropped off a bit at the start of the second half. We scored some nice tries and played some nice rugby towards the end.

On missing Anscombe:

We’re gutted for Gareth. He’s battled well with injuries but for Sam Costelow to step in and play the way he did… it shows the depth we have in the squad.

04:00 PM BST

Wales top Pool C..

..but on the pitch, Warren Gatland, wearing a suit and crimson red tie, is talking to a member of his coaching staff. He doesn’t look overly happy. In the end Wales got the job done, but Faletau, who has started every match at the World Cup so far, left the field holding his wrist. This victory could have come at a cost for Wales.

03:50 PM BST

FULL TIME: Wales 43 - 19 Georgia

And that’s it! The whistle blows and Wales finish their pool stage unbeaten. They went off the boil for a 20-minute period and lacked that ruthless edge after the break - it was far from a complete performance - but they rallied and regrouped, with Rees-Zammit the hero.

The dark days of defeat to Georgia last November must feel a million miles away. Gatland’s side march onto their quarter-final in Marseille next Saturday. In all mathematical likelihood, their last-eight opponents are going to be either Argentina or Japan.

03:48 PM BST

78 mins: Wales 43 - 19 Georgia

TRY! There’s a couple of Georgian players down with cramp.. there’s some tired bodies out there now, as Wales come searching again for another. They finish with a flourish - Rees-Zammit is again involved with a beautifully timed flat pass to North who is hugging the touchline and the winger scampers in for Wales’ sixth. Costelow slices the uprights again.

03:42 PM BST

74 mins: Wales 36 - 19 Georgia

Costelow exploits acres of space with a probing kick and Rees-Zammit and North race onto it - it’s Rees-Zammit who gets there first after a footrace with Tapladze. He sticks out a foot to guide the ball away from the replacement fullback, stoops and stretches out a hand to ground it. It all happens in a millisecond, so the TMO intervenes and deems that there was downward pressure and Wales get another! That’s Rees-Zammit’s hat-trick and Wales, who’ve had to really weather a second-hlaf Georgian storm, are surely home and dry now.

03:36 PM BST

70 mins: Wales 31 - 19 Georgia

Faletau has left the field with an injury.. it looks like his wrist. That could be a worry for Wales.

On the field, it’s getting a bit hairy out there now. Niniashvili is brought to ground and is involved in a scuffle with Basham, who goes in rather high on the nippy winger. Georgia - and Niniashvili - don’t like it and a brawl ensues. The result - nobody wins - and Niniashvili and Basham are both sent to the bin.

03:33 PM BST

67 mins: Wales 31 - 19 Georgia

TRY! Just when Wales needed it most. Liam Williams dinks an inch-perfect chip over the top and Louis Rees-Zammit races onto it - he comes charging through - and gets the bounce of the ball, gathers it and dives over. There’s a brief check from the TMO who isn’t sure whether North’s pass in the build up to Williams in the outside channel was forward - the referee says its flat - and the try stands. Costelow squeezes in the conversion from a tricky angle and that should do it for Wales.

03:29 PM BST

65 mins: Wales 24 - 19 Georgia

Wales need to get their act together and fast.. they win a penalty on halfway and opt for the posts.. Costelow steps up but his effort falls agonisingly short.

03:26 PM BST

62 mins: Wales 24 - 19 Georgia

Wales concede a fourth penalty - Georgia are certainly winning the discipline battle and wow. They take a quick lineout just inside Wales’ half and quick hands find Niniashvili, who races down his flank, hands off Gareth Davies, and acrobatically flies over the try line! That was superb. This time Matkava’s effort sails wide, but Georgia are right back in this.

03:22 PM BST

57 mins: Wales 24 - 14 Georgia

It’s been all Georgia this half. They win another penalty and Matkava kicks long to the corner again. This time the lineout is clean and Wales are caught napping - they’re offside at the maul - but Georgia don’t need a second invitation. Their replacement hooker Karkadze crashes over! Game on.

03:16 PM BST

54 mins: Wales 24 - 7 Georgia

Georgia pour forward again and spread the ball wide to Tabutsadze, who busts a gut for the whitewash but Rio Dyer just about does enough to shepherd the winger into touch.. but Georgia are in no mood to lie down. From the ensuing drop out they rally and Tabutsadze spots a gap in the midfield, he leaves Costelow for dead, and finds Sharikadze, but Wales, despite their raggedness, manage to snuff out the attack.

03:12 PM BST

52 mins: Wales 24 - 7 Georgia

Wales collapse a Georgian scrum and their scrum-half, Lobzhanidze, is furious that referee Pierre Brousset blows and doesn’t allow the advantage. They kick to the corner.. you sense they really need to make the most of this opportunity here, six metres out from Wales’ line - but can’t. Karkadze, who is on at hooker, makes an absolute howler of the lineout and Wainwright safely gathers a long, overthrown ball. Wales clear.

03:08 PM BST

50 mins: Wales 24 - 7 Georgia

Former Wales wing Shane Williams on ITV

I didn’t have to say anything there on commentary, from the moment the ball was Louis Rees-Zammit’s hands it was try time. It couldn’t have gone into a worse pair of hands from a Georgian perspective.”

03:04 PM BST

43 mins: Wales 24 - 7 Georgia

TRY! Louis Rees-Zammit.

Georgia looked like they were making moves but a horribly loose pass from Kveseladze is gathered up by North and he releases Rees-Zammit on his outside. The winger blitzes down his flank and coasts in for an easy score. That was a gift. Costelow is again perfect from the tee.

03:00 PM BST

40 mins: Wales 17 - 7 Georgia

We’re back underway. No changes for Wales.

02:59 PM BST

Sam Costelow...

..kicked a lot in that first half. Probably a bit too much, but you can’t fault the youngster’s ambition. His delayed pass for Williams’ try was pure magic, too.

Sam Costelow converted both of Wales' first-half tries and landed a penalty - DAMIEN MEYER/AFP

Costelow goes on the attack - David Davies/PA

02:48 PM BST

Half-time: mins Wales 17- 7 Georgia

Wales have looked a bit loose these past few minutes and will want to get back on top before half-time. Liam Williams belts a ball down the pitch and is unlucky with the bounce.. it splats back inside. Looks quite dry out there. Georgia sense that Wales’ have lost a bit of their mojo and look a bit slack in their decision making. They set up a midfield attack, it’s swiftly snuffed out, but set up shop just inside Wales’ half after red hands knock on. Georgia regroup again but Gachechiladze undoes all the hard work with a neck roll.. and that brings the first half to a close.

Wales will be pretty happy with that. Anscombe has looked lively after being chucked into the heat of the battle at the last minute and Gatland’s side upped their concentration after conceding a few early penalties to establish a two-try lead. They’ll be disappointed with conceding Sharikadze’s try, but you sense they will kick on after the break.

02:38 PM BST

35 mins Wales 17- 7 Georgia

Georgia make their first real foray into Wales 22 and sniff the whitewash after Wales make a mess defending their own lineout after Luka Matkava hacks the ball up field. Liam Williams was convinced he had kept that in and is looks quizzically at the touch judge. Georgia work their way through the phases and tease a penalty out of Wales.

It’s patient play from the forwards and for a brief moment it looks like the ball has been held up in a maul, but Saghinadze peels off and laucnhes himself at the line. He doesn’t quite make it but Georgia recycle quickly and it’s the captain, Sharikadze, on his 99th Test, who breaks the tackle and dots down near the post. Matkava adds the extras.

#GEO are determined to make a match of it!



Merab Sharikadze scores the first Georgian try!#RWC2023 | #WALvGEO pic.twitter.com/DI6Sw9IQ0H — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 7, 2023

02:31 PM BST

28 mins Wales 17- 0 Georgia

All the momentum is with Wales.. they win a turnover just inside their own half and Liam Williams is on the charge again, dancing through a sea of white shirts.. Georgia just can’t get their hands on the ball at the moment, with Wales controlling the game through tidy phases, as Costelow nudges over a penalty.

02:24 PM BST

24 mins Wales 14- 0 Georgia

TRY! Wales have another and this time it’s Liam Williams. Wales spread the ball wide quickly from a penalty lineout and Sam Costelow’s delayed pass to the fullback wrongfoots the Georgian defence. That was too easy. Costelow squeezes in the conversion.

02:21 PM BST

20 mins Wales 7 - 0 Georgia

Wales already look a lot more settled after that opening score. As if to inspire his team to kick on, Rio Dyer chases down a kick, makes a thumping tackle on Khmaladze and wins Wales a scrum just outside the 22. Huge effort that from the winger, who’s looked sharp.

02:18 PM BST

16 mins Wales 7 - 0 Georgia

The blazing sun seems to be causing some visibility issues for Wales’ backline, who have been forced to deal with some high Georgian balls. George North skips his way through a couple of defenders but Wales rush it and their attack breaks down. Liam Williams sends up a high ball ad trundles forward to gather it.. but is beaten in the air. Wales regroup and charge down a kick and then win the turnover.. but absolute butcher a great opportunity.

They feed the ball out to Dyer, who is in acres of space on the wing, but he’s met by an onrushing Georgian defence and despite his best efforts to palm the ball off to Costelow.. but it trickles out.

They make a hash of it but will come back for a Georgian infringement.. it’s a clean lineout and Dewi Lake charges forward and feeds Tomas Framcis,who crashes over! Costelow converts.

02:10 PM BST

8 mins Wales 0 - 0 Georgia

Wales regain possesion after a smart Costelow cross-field kick as they look to get a foothold early on in this contest. Dewi Lake goes flying into a ruck and Wales is penalised for being off his feet. Another Georgian penalty. Wales have been pretty hot on discipline so far at the World Cup, but they’ve already conceded two penalties in the contact area..

Boom. Tomos Williams sees how flat Georgia are in defence and launches a sublime 50-22 to earn his side some great territory but Wales can’t capitalise.

02:06 PM BST

5 mins Wales 0 - 0 Georgia

Wales enjoy their first visit to Georgia’s 22 but can’t make it count.. it’s looks like George North has been penalised for a neck roll on Lobzhanidze and Georgia have the penalty.

02:04 PM BST

2 mins Wales 0 - 0 Georgia

A high-tempo start with both sides engaging in some kicking. What a huge opportunity this is for Costelow, who gets in on the action early. He finds himself under a high ball and safely gathers, breaks the first tackle, before sending a kick long to his opposite number. Liam Williams takes a dodgy fall after contesting a high ball and gets up rather gingerly. Think he’s okay.

01:55 PM BST

The teams are out

Can Wales make it four from four? They’d still win the pool even with a bonus point defeat. Looks like a crisp sunny day in Nantes. We’re underway with the anthems..

01:49 PM BST

Kick-off 15 minutes away

Wales’ resolve is about to be tested at this tournament after that Anscombe injury - it will be fascinating to see how Gatland’s side respond to that pre-match disruption.

In the ITV studio, former Wales captain Sam Warburton doesn’t look the slightest bit worried. Here’s his take on the young Costelow:

He’s been the number-one fly-half now for Scarlets for the last two years. He’s developed a really good attacking threat. One area he was criticised before was his defence, as he’s small guy, but he’s developed that area of his game. I wouldn’t underestimate him.

01:31 PM BST

Gareth Anscombe out

Big news. Gareth Anscombe, who scored 23 of Wales’ 40 points against Australia after coming on to replace the injured Dan Biggar nearly two weeks ago and was outstanding against Fiji, has tweaked his groin in the warm-up. ITV has just shown a clip of the 32-year-old clutching his groin and limping after striking the ball off the tee inside the Stade de Beaujoire. Sam Costelow comes into the starting side and Dan Biggar, who suffered a pectoral injury a fortnight ago, is drafted into the matchday squad. Ancombe’s unexpected late injury means the 22-year-old Scarlets playmaker will make just his third start for Wales, after two Tests in August’s summer series.

It doesn't look good for Gareth Anscombe 😫#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/dRhgqzg96c — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 7, 2023

🚨 Squad Update



Sam Costelow will now start, and Dan Biggar comes onto the bench#WelshRugby | #ViveLeCymru pic.twitter.com/rmzt9Bezcl — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 7, 2023

01:16 PM BST

The mood is building in Nantes..

Wales fans arrive in Nantes ahead of their country's final pool match against Georgia - Levan Verdzeuli/Getty

Wales fans arrive outside Nantes' Stade de la Beaujoire - David Davies/PA

Wales fans embracing the fancy dress inside the Stade de Beaujoire - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

01:04 PM BST

"There's no secret - just hard work"

A revived Wales side which struggled for form during this year’s Six Nations - not to mention their ego-crushing defeat to Georgia last autumn - have taken this World Cup by storm. They will be favourites against a Georgian outfit that has underperformed so far at this World Cup, and Gatland, who has had the luxury of rotating his squad to rest big names like Biggar, has been full of praise of his side’s work ethic and togetherness:

I think we have been excellent in the way we have managed the players. We pretty much have a clean bill of health, in terms of no injuries. I know that is hugely important for a country like Wales with such a small playing base, that we can’t have too many injuries. I don’t think there is any secret, it is just hard work. We have spoken in the past about the opportunity in World Cup years - the time you get with the players, the time you can put into things. These guys have worked incredibly hard.”

Wales, who have only ever managed to advance from their pool unbeaten twice before, will face the runners-up from Pool D, which is likely to be Argentina, although Japan and Samoa are still in with a shout.

12:52 PM BST

Wales on their way

12:48 PM BST

Wales return to scene of Nantes nightmare

This is in many ways a psychological test for Wales as well as a physical one. Wvery Welsh fan will remember the Nantes nightmare of 2007, when they crashed out of the pool stages in France after defeat to Fiji.

Wales’ seismic defeat that day would lead to the feted arrival of Warren Gatland who, in his second stint as head coach of the national side, has been a figurehead of Welsh rugby for more than a decade.

Warren Gatland with his players during Wales' captain's run at la Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes on Friday - DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

12:38 PM BST

12:31 PM BST

'The north could dominate this World Cup'

Wales will top their pool if they defeat Georgia in Nantes today in what is turning out to be one of the most successful pool stages ever for the home nations.

For the first time in the history of the Rugby World Cup, this weekend could see the winners of all four pools coming from the northern hemisphere (even Scotland mathematically have a chance of topping Pool B if they beat high-flying Ireland...)

Here’s what Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made of the northern hemisphere’s firepower in his latest Telegraph column.

12:24 PM BST

Wales ready for revenge

Wales will be keen to exact revenge on Georgia, who pipped them to a famous 13-12 victory in Cardiff last year to secure arguably the biggest win in their history.

Fly-half Luka Matkava played just seven minutes in that game, but came on as a replacement to land the winning penalty from 45 metres out.

Georgia's Luka Matkava in action with Fiji's Selesitino Ravutaumada - SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters

Georgia’s victory was made all the more impressive given that their head coach, Levan Maisashvili, who almost lost his life to Covid after the virus swept through the Georgian squad as they faced South Africa in a Lions tour curtain-raiser in 2021. Maisashvili slipped into a coma in a Johannesburg hospital but went on to make a miraculous recovery.

12:11 PM BST

How the teams line up

Warren Gatland makes six changes from the side that earned a comprehensive win over Australia in their tournament opener, with Gareth Anscombe starting at fly-half for the injured Dan Biggar, who returned to training after a chest injury suffered against the Wallabies but is left out of the matchday squad. Co-captain Dewi Lake returns in the middle of the front row, while his fellow co-captain Jac Morgan is rested after starting the first three tournament games.



Wales Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady



Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze returns after missing his side’s thrilling 17-12 defeat against Fiji through injury to win his 99th Test cap. The centre is one of five changes, with Guram Gogichashvili and Shalva Mamukashvili returning to the front row.



Georgia Lasha Khmaladze; Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze, Davit Niniashvili; Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Guram Gogichashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili; Nodar Cheishvili, Konstantine Mikautadze; Mikheil Gachechiladze, Beka Saginadze, Tornike Jalagonia

Replacements: Vano Karkadze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Vladimer Chachanidze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Demur Tapladze

11:59 AM BST

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of Wales’ final pool stage match against Georgia in Nantes.

The Welsh have already booked their place in the quarter-final and are full of confidence as they seek revenge on their opponents, who beat them 13-12 in their last meeting in November.

Only four players from the side that were beaten will start against today, and second row Will Rowlands believes that, almost 12 months on, they are in a much better place.

“I don’t want to reflect too much on the past but there have been some up and downs in the last few years,” he said. “But everyone in this team were confident that we are a better team than we’ve shown.

“We wanted to come this World Cup and keep getting better and deliver performances that we can be proud of and the Welsh public can be proud of.

“We are gradually getting towards that and tomorrow hopefully is another step forward.”

Under Warren Gatland, Wales are rejuvenated and keen to keep up their momentum going into the knockout stages.

“We are three out of three. We have been a tough team to beat and hopefully we’ll do that again,” Liam Williams said.

“It won’t be an easy win. They (Georgia) have been a tough team during this campaign and we’ll be expecting another (difficult) game.”

“We are pleased to be in the position we are in at the moment, progress that has been made as a group,” Gatland added. “We’re excited about where we are and we are looking forward to going deep into this tournament.”

Georgia were unlucky in their opening 35-15 loss to Australia and will be eager not to leave France without a win. When the two sides met at the World Cup four years ago in Japan, Wales had a reasonably comfortable night, winning 43-14.