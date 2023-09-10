Wales v Fiji LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and latest updates

Warren Gatland might be about to start his fifth World Cup as a coach, but that makes the task no less daunting, especially when Fiji sit above Wales in the world rankings.

Wales were boosted on the eve of the tournament, with two successive victories over England, both at Twickenham and Cardiff, in the warm-ups. It will not be an unfamiliar foe though, the sides have met in the last four tournaments, with Wales winning the last three.

In his second spell as Wales manager, Gatland has lost six of the eight Test matches, a far from enviable record before their first game in the biggest tournament, with headlines earlier in the year dominated by financial issues in Welsh professional rugby and player contractual problems that almost led to a strike.

Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Stade de Marseille below.

Wales vs Fiji

Kick off 8pm BST at the Stade de Bordeaux

Wales have been put on alert to expect “lightning bolts” from Fiji

Wales vs Fiji starting XVs

After year from hell, can Wales surprise at the Rugby World Cup?

17:54 , Mike Jones

Will this Rugby World Cup end up more like 2007 or 2011 for Wales?

Sixteen years ago, in France, a shock loss to Fiji precipitated a group-stage exit and an almost identical situation in the same location could well be on the cards here. Make no mistake, Sunday’s opening clash with Fiji will likely define Wales’s entire tournament.

Yet the optimists can look to what happened 12 years ago. A young Welsh side, with low expectations, dealt with the Fijian challenge in the pools, overperformed and made it all the way to the semi-finals. In fact, but for the most controversial red card handed out to Sam Warburton in the first half of that last-four clash, they would have made a first-ever Rugby World Cup final, rather than going down 9-8 to France.

Wales vs Fiji prediction

17:27 , Mike Jones

Buoyed on by their impressive win over England in the warm-ups, Fiji will give Wales a stern test with momentum fluctuating between both sides before Warren Gatland’s men edge themselves ahead in the second half.

Wales 21-18 Fiji

Wales vs Fiji line-ups

17:18 , Mike Jones

Wales XV: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (captain), Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

Fiji XV: Ilaisa Droasese; Selestino Ravutaumada, Waisea Nayacalevu, Semi Radradra, Vinaya Habosi; Teti Tela, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi; Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta; Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesaki Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Levani Botia, Simione Kuruvoli, Josua Tuisova, Sireli Maqala

Wales vs Fiji team news

17:09 , Mike Jones

Wales co-captain Dewi Lake doesn’t make the cut after recovering from a recent injury meaning Jac Morgan will lead the team on his own and Ryan Elias starts at hooker. Warren Gatland has named a dangerous-looking backline while Taulupe Faletau starts at No 8 despite missing all the warm-up games.

Fiji have named Teti Tela to start at fly half in the absence of the injured Caleb Muntz, who suffered a knee injury in training and was forced to withdraw from the squad. Muntz had been a talisman in recent games and the 32-year-old Tela will have a big task to match his impact.

The centre pairing of Semi Radradra and captain Waisea Nayacalevu will pose a serious test to the Welsh midfield, while the experienced Frank Lomani starts at scrum half and winger Selestino Ravutaumada will hope to reprise the electric running that took England apart in Fiji’s maiden victory over them last month.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji?

17:00 , Mike Jones

Wales vs Fiji is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 10 September at the Stade de Bordeaux.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 7.15 pm. The match is also available to online for free via the ITV X website and app.

Wales on alert to Fiji threat

Saturday 9 September 2023 17:54 , Sonia Twigg

Wales have been put on alert to expect “lightning bolts” in their Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji on Sunday.

It is the fifth-successive tournament for Wales and Fiji to meet, with Warren Gatland’s team on a run of three-consecutive wins.

Fiji, though, dumped Wales out of the 2007 World Cup following a thrilling clash in Nantes, while four years ago they led by 10 points before Wales recovered to prevail 29-17.

Fiji have improved their set-piece play considerably under head coach Simon Raiwalui, a dazzling running and off-loading game remains central to their outlook.

Wales on alert to expect ‘lightning bolts’ in World Cup opener against Fiji