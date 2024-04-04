Wales v Croatia: Rhian Wilkinson wants 'evolution, not revolution' as tenure begins

Uefa Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers: Wales v Croatia Venue: Stok Racecourse Ground Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website & app & live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

New Wales women's boss Rhian Wilkinson insists it will be "evolution, not revolution," as she looks to make her mark in her first match in charge.

Wales begin their 2025 European Championship qualifying campaign against Croatia in Wrexham as they bid to reach a first ever major tournament.

Wales have come close to qualifying in recent campaigns, only to fall agonisingly short of qualification.

"We have our ambitions, we know what it will take to achieve them," she said.

"I am looking forward to getting on the grass and getting that first game under our belt.

"I think the team is flying and that's a great thing. They are in a position where they can go out and deliver.

"What I have found astounding about the team is that through the change of coaches, they have really embraced a new voice.

"It is a testament to them. They are on a journey and part of my job is to just stay out of their way as they are on a mission.

"Absolutely it is evolution not revolution. This team does not need to be revolutionised. We just want to add elements to add to our success."

Wales will return to Wrexham for the first time since March 2020 for Friday's qualifier, and Wilkinson says she feels it is important games continue to be played throughout Wales.

"It is important for the growth of the game here," she added.

"It is a big deal to be playing in Wrexham. It is important to show up for the young people and not just in south Wales.

"Having the chance to see the players live is a difference-maker."

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says the squad are embracing the challenge of a new qualifying campaign as they bid to reach a first major tournament.

Wales reached the play-off final for World Cup qualifying, losing out to Switzerland thanks to a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 defeat.

They also finished level on points with Northern Ireland - who went on to qualify - in their last Euro qualifying group, losing out on away goals in their head-to-head record despite having a vastly superior goal difference over Northern Ireland.

Wales cannot qualify outright from their Euro 2025 qualifying group as a pot B side, but will be looking to win their group also featuring Ukraine and Kosovo.

Winning their pot will give Wales a more favourable play-off draw and would also see them promoted back to the top tier of the Nations League, which runs concurrently with Euro qualifying.

Ingle says the squad are ready to embrace their tag as slight group favourites, with Wales the highest ranked nation.

"It is business as usual for us, we know the games won't be easy," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"We need to get started in the right way."

Ingle feels Wales have taken a lot from their experience of playing in the top tier of the Nations League in 2023, with Wales facing daunting double-headers against Germany, Denmark and Iceland.

"We knew it was always going to be tough playing top opposition and it is tough when you are losing, but we learned so much," she said.

"It was such a great test for us."

Wales drew their final Nations League game with Germany before winning in Dublin and Ingle says it has given the team confidence.

"The Germany game was massive for us," she added.

"We are the favourites in this group and we embrace that. We wouldn't have had the confidence in ourselves a few years ago, we have a much better mindset now as a collective.

"We have more strength in depth than we have ever had. That is what I think is going to make us reach our final goal."

TEAM NEWS

Wales are still without long-term injury absentee Hannah Cain as she recovers from knee surgery, but have no fresh injury troubles as they begin Euro qualifying.

Boss Wilkinson must decide whether to stick with the side that won 2-0 in Wales' last match, an impressive friendly victory in Dublin over Republic of Ireland.

Wales' manager that night, Jon Grey, has remained with the squad and will serve as Wilkinson's assistant manager.

Wales' most-capped player, Jess Fishlock, will play her 149th international match, if, as expected, she is selected.