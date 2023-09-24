Wales v Australia live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Nick Tompkins of Wales celebrates scoring his team's second try - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

09:23 PM BST

59 mins: WAL 29 AUS 6

It’s an Australian implosion.

The Wallabies look to run from their own 22 but McDermott loses patience and skies a box-kick. Straight up and down.

All the Australians are within the 10, Barnes blows his whistle, and Wales have another kickable penalty.

09:21 PM BST

58 mins: WAL 29 AUS 6

North makes a half-break off a perfectly timed Tompkins pass.

Next phase, Anscombe fizzes a pass out to Williams who tips on to Adams in space, 20 metres from the line.

But the pass was forward and Barnes calls them back.

Australia scrum on their own 22. They need something urgently.

09:19 PM BST

Dispatch from Lyon

Wales couldn’t look more comfortable unless they were all sat in recliners. The scrum is dominant after those early technical hiccups, they’re managing the game better and forcing Australian mistakes. At the same, starting to feel pretty sorry now for the Wallaby supporters who have paid a fortune to come to France to witness this. It’s not right.

09:18 PM BST

55 mins: WAL 29 AUS 6

Nawaqanitawase knocks on as he chases the restart.

A very harsh scrum penalty follows, with Fa’amausili adjudged to have been on his knee. I couldn’t see it.

No matter, Anscombe punts downfield and Wales throw in on the 10-metre line.

09:15 PM BST

PEN ANSCOMBE: WAL 29 AUS 6

This is turning into a landslide.

09:15 PM BST

Tompkins' try

09:14 PM BST

52 mins: WAL 26 AUS 6

Kerevi catches Tompkins high after the Saracens centre stepped.

It’s a penalty to Wales, 45 metres out, fairly straight on for Anscombe.

The fly-half’s having a shot. Is this... game over?

09:12 PM BST

CON ANSCOMBE: WAL 26 AUS 6

It’s 20 points now!

Some game to win for the Wallabies now...

09:11 PM BST

TRY TOMPKINS: WAL 24 AUS 6

Nothing on, slow ball, Kellaway not at home... Anscombe chips over, Tompkins races after it and touches down.

Try! The Saracens centre has been superb this evening.

09:10 PM BST

48 mins: WAL 19 AUS 6

50:22 grubber from Davies down the tramlines from the scrum! It’s all Wales here.

They throw in just inside the Australian 22 but the Wallabies do a good job of slowing down the attack.

09:08 PM BST

46 mins: WAL 19 AUS 6

Davies intercepts an Australian attack in their own half.

Anscombe puts the bomb up for Adams to chase. Nawaqanitawase rises highest and the Welsh wing takes him out in the air.

Penalty Australia and Donaldson gives the Wallabies a line-out inside the Welsh half.

But it’s not straight... scrum Wales.

09:06 PM BST

PEN ANSCOMBE: WAL 19 AUS 6

It’s disastrous for Australia but delightful for Wales.

Anscombe stretches the lead to 13. We’re in ‘Wallabies needing to score next’ territory, I think.

09:04 PM BST

42 mins: WAL 16 AUS 6

A terrible start for Australia but sublime from Tompkins, who gets in on the ball straight from the kick-off to hold up Arnold and win the maul turnover.

Scrum Wales, with Fa’amausili on for Slipper.

Penalty to Wales for Bell at the angle!

Shot called...

09:02 PM BST

The teams are back out

The second half is next!

08:59 PM BST

Which way is this one going?

Let me know in the comments!

08:51 PM BST

Half-time

Australia have 40 minutes to overturn a 10-point deficit - built by a Davies try and the boot of Anscombe - otherwise they will become the first Wallabies side to not progress from the pool stages of the Rugby World Cup.

A reminder that Biggar had to depart early due to a shoulder injury, too.

08:49 PM BST

Adams' aerial prowess

08:48 PM BST

Half-time: WAL 16 AUS 6

Drama to end the half!

Wales put the scrummaging woes to one side and win the penalty - but they play the advantage.

North breaks down the right, up to the 22, before feeding Rees-Zammit. The wing gets to within two metres.

Morgan rips the ball, falls over the line, but he’s held up.

Barnes, correctly, calls advantage over and time on the half.

08:46 PM BST

PEN ANSCOMBE: WAL 16 AUS 6

Easy stuff for Anscombe and that’s a 10-point lead.

And Donaldson hits the restart straight out.

Australia have had bright patches with the ball but errors are killing them.

We restart with a Wales scrum on halfway.

08:45 PM BST

38 mins: WAL 13 AUS 6

Anscombe puts the bomb up and Adams beats Donaldson to the ball inside the Australian 22.

Williams is marmelised by Kerevi but Wales recycle.

The ball squirts out and Valetini is entitled to play it - but he can’t dive on it when it’s within a metre of the ruck.

That’s what the No 8 does, he’s penalised, and Anscombe will have an easy shot.

08:43 PM BST

37 mins: WAL 13 AUS 6

Australia just about manage to stop another destructive Welsh maul.

When the ball is released, Anscombe goes cross-field to Adams. The kick is perfect and the take is even better!

But the wing can’t stay in field and we restart with a Wallaby line-out on their own 10-metre line.

08:40 PM BST

35 mins: WAL 13 AUS 6

Patient attack from Australia but it’s lacking thrust - and a scything Davies tackle halts the momentum.

It ends in tears for the Wallabies, as Koroibete flings a pass straight into touch.

There is a bit of a sense of him and Kerevi trying too hard currently - they’ve been about Australia’s only threats, with Nawaqanitawase.

08:38 PM BST

Dispatch from Lyon

One underrated threat Wales have in their locker, Jac Morgan’s surprising kicking ability. He set up a Rees-Zammit try against Fiji with a cross-field assist - Biggar was meant to supply the kick but was down at the time, leaving Morgan to do the honours - and he’s just followed it up with effectively a 22:22. Otherwise, these two teams balance each other a bit don’t they? Not necessarily in a good way.

08:37 PM BST

33 mins: WAL 13 AUS 6

A period of kick tennis, and a chance to take a breath, ends with a Davies knock-on under pressure from Nawaqanitawase.

Australia scrum, where they’re on top, on halfway.

08:35 PM BST

31 mins: WAL 13 AUS 6

Tompkins, North and Anscombe team up to dislodge the ball from the arms of Hooper.

Knock-on. Scrum to Wales on halfway.

08:33 PM BST

PEN ANSCOMBE: WAL 13 AUS 6

Another simple shot for the Welsh replacement and the lead is back to seven.

08:32 PM BST

28 mins: WAL 10 AUS 6

Very odd, as the line-out is a disaster!

Morgan comes away with it and hacks up field. Wainwight is charging after it but the ball beats him into touch inside the Australian 22.

Still a 50:22!

The Wallabies are really shooting themselves in the foot here; an offside means Anscombe gets the chance to extend the lead to seven.

08:31 PM BST

26 mins: WAL 10 AUS 6

Leota and McDermott both charge and take the Wallabies into the Welsh 22.

Rowlands piles in on the counter-ruck and the lock’s unlucky - he was a whisker away from a turnover but couldn’t stay on his feet.

Penalty to Australia.

Corner and no shot. Odd.

08:29 PM BST

24 mins: WAL 10 AUS 6

A second scrum ends in a second penalty to Australia.

There’s not much of an angle for Donaldson to work with so the Wallabies throw in on halfway.

Can you imagine the scrum damage had Tupou and Skelton been fit?

Australia are off quickly from the line-out!

08:28 PM BST

23 mins: WAL 10 AUS 6

It’s frenetic, you can’t take your eyes off it - but it’s not always accurate.

Koroibete opts to put boot to ball. Williams collects and is hammered by the Wallaby wing, but offloads to Rees-Zammit in space. The Welsh wing grubbers down the touchline and hares after it. Petaia beats Rees-Zammit to the ball but the Welsh counter-ruck is fierce.

Wales win the ball at the ruck, but knock-on.

We restart with a scrum to Australia inside their own half.

08:24 PM BST

PEN ANSCOMBE: WAL 10 AUS 6

A better strike from Anscombe and Wales lead by four.

08:24 PM BST

20 mins: WAL 7 AUS 6

That’s a mighty impressive opening maul from Wales.

The Wallabies are shunted backwards, collapse, and are penalised.

Anscombe will have another go from 40 metres out to the left of the sticks.

08:22 PM BST

19 mins: WAL 7 AUS 6

Anscombe hits the post!

Nawaqanitawase scoops up and Kellaway clears up to halfway.

We restart with a Welsh line-out.

08:21 PM BST

19 mins: WAL 7 AUS 6

Hooper comes in at the side on the Wales 10-metre line and Anscombe will have a shot.

Silly from the Australian flanker.

08:20 PM BST

18 mins: WAL 7 AUS 6

More organised stuff from Australia which lacks a bit of oomph so Donaldson puts boot to ball and the pressure on Wales.

They throw in inside their own 22 but clear - only as far as Kellaway.

Donaldson breaks! He looks for Frost on the inside but there’s a crucial intervention from Tompkins.

The centre feeds Adams, who boots up field, there’s a foot race between the wing and Kellaway but the Wallabies’ full-back just about gets back in time to ground.

Goal-line drop-out for Australia.

08:17 PM BST

PEN DONALDSON: WAL 7 AUS 6

Elementary from Donaldson and the deficit is cut to just a point.

08:16 PM BST

13 mins: WAL 7 AUS 3

Devastating news for Wales, as Biggar is forced off with a shoulder injury. Anscombe comes on at fly-half.

The bad news is compounded by a Welsh crumpling at the scrum.

From in front, Donaldson could cut the deficit to one.

08:15 PM BST

12 mins: WAL 7 AUS 3

There’s a heart-in-mouth moment as Donaldson spills before clearing his lines but Australia sweep up well.

The Wallabies clear to their own 10-metre line - and punch the Welsh line-out.

McDermott chips over and the ball is bouncing viciously. There are knock-ons both ways so Australia will put in just outside the Welsh 22.

08:13 PM BST

Dispatch from Lyon

Can you give an assist to the analysts? Wales’ best attacking work so far in France has come through Tompkins’ clever passes, and by giving Jac Morgan a head of steam the flanker burned Ben Donaldson, the new fly-half. Nightmare start for Australia but Wales can be sneakily very precise and effective like that.

08:11 PM BST

Wales's try

What a start for #WAL!



Gareth Davies scores a fabulous opening try in Lyon!#RWC2023 | #WALvAUS pic.twitter.com/kGeV2fM1Q9 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 24, 2023

08:11 PM BST

PEN DONALDSON: WAL 7 AUS 3

Bang in front and no mistake. Australia off the mark.

08:10 PM BST

Lyon

ITV are reporting that there are still plenty of Wales fans still queueing to get in - which is a real shame.

Biggar, who has had treatment, will stay on.

Donaldson is lining up a shot at goal.

08:10 PM BST

7 mins: WAL 7 AUS 0

Tidy rugby from the Wallabies!

They get to within five metres with Frost and Nawaqanitawase surging. The backs have a go but Petaia spills. Valetini gets the momentum back, 12 phases now, up to 13. Kerevi breaks two tackles, Arnold runs a filthy line and offloads to Bell who gets to within five metres - but he knocks on.

We go back for an offside penalty against Biggar.

Australia point for the sticks.

08:07 PM BST

5 mins: WAL 7 AUS 0

A good response from the Wallabies, with Kerevi and Nawaqanitawase causing issues.

There’s a high tackle and Donaldson goes to the corner.

Australia to throw.

08:05 PM BST

CON BIGGAR: WAL 7 AUS 0

Bang in front and Biggar does not miss those.

It’s a full seven-pointer for Wales without four minutes having even elapsed.

08:04 PM BST

TRY DAVIES: WAL 5 AUS 0

What was Eddie saying about a fast start?

Tompkins loos like he’s going to bosh it up in midfield, but there’s a late inside ball to Morgan who’s through!

A perfect support line from Davies and he’s in practically under the sticks!

What a start for Wales!

08:03 PM BST

2 mins: WAL 0 AUS 0

Wales go through a phase, sending North into Petaia, before Biggar wraps round and pins the Wallabies back on their own five-metre line.

Porecki throws in and McDermott boxes clear.

Wales will throw again just inside the Australian half.

08:02 PM BST

1 min: WAL 0 AUS 0

An early penalty for Wales, straight from the kick-off, as skipper Porecki is pinged for not rolling way.

Biggar punts up field and Wales will throw in on the Australian 10-metre line.

08:01 PM BST

Kick-off!

Donaldson, moved to fly-half, will get us under way.

07:59 PM BST

The anthems

Why is Land of My Fathers so quick? Butchered (by the recording)!

07:57 PM BST

A reminder of those line-ups

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (capt), Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Henry Thomas, Dafydd Jenkins, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rio Dyer.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Ben Donaldson, Tate McDermott; Angus Bell, David Porecki (capt), James Slipper, Nick Frost, Richard Arnold, Robert Leota, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Suli Vunivalu.

07:55 PM BST

Here come the teams

The anthems are next at a sold-out Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

07:52 PM BST

Dispatch from Lyon

Australia still out here long after Wales have gone down the tunnel, finessing a couple of final line-out moves and now meeting for a big huddle in the middle of the 22. Eddie, standing on the 10-metre line, calls them over for a box-kick drill. That’s one area where Australia have to be better than they were against Fiji. What a weird day it has been for those Wallabies. A win would do wonders but the prospect of a defeat must be desperate.

07:50 PM BST

What are they chatting about?

Two heavyweights facing each other again!



Who will come out on top?#RWC2023 | #WALvAUS pic.twitter.com/nh8ehIVEg9 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 24, 2023

07:49 PM BST

Tonight's referee

It’s another Englishman, the most experienced whistleblower at this tournament:

Wayne Barnes.

07:45 PM BST

Eddie Jones speaks to ITV

It’s always about getting on the front foot early in these games. There’ll be a lot of noise in the crowd that we need to quieten. For us, we know what’s at stake. A quarter-final two weeks early. We’ve simplified it. There are things we can control and that’s what we’ve worked on. Physicality and staying in the moment will be big for us.

07:43 PM BST

The moment we've been waiting for

Eddie Jones and Warren Gatland shake hands - GETTY IMAGES

07:37 PM BST

A prediction

I know you all probably know this, but the loss of Taniela Tupou and Will Skelton for Australia cannot be overestimated.

They are two of the world’s best in their respective positions. The duo scrummages on the same side, too, and was frighteningly destructive against Georgia (and France in the warm-ups).

Australia are still strong without them but there’s no doubt that the scales have (quite literally) tipped in Wales’s favour with their absence. With them, I’d be predicting a comfortable Wallaby win. Without them, it is far more even.

I am going... Australia by four. There’s slightly more at stake for them - and that might just see them home.

Think I have lost the plot? Let me know in the comments.

07:28 PM BST

Earlier

From our man in Lyon.

07:27 PM BST

Early Christmas gift?

07:24 PM BST

Views from the camp – Australia

Eddie Jones has accepted that his job will be on the line if the Wallabies lose to Wales and crash out of the World Cup.

“I can’t apologise any more guys. I’m really sorry we haven’t had better results,” Jones told reporters after naming his team on Friday.

“But we’re trying to create a team that creates dreams for Australian Rugby. We’re not trying to be a mediocre team, right? We want to be a really good team and to be a really good team there’s some pain and there’s some failure involved.

“At the end of the World Cup, there’s going to be a review,” he added. “And given the results we’ve had, then maybe Australian Rugby doesn’t want to keep me. That’s the reality of the job I live in.”

07:20 PM BST

The arrivals in Lyon. . .

Eddie Jones

Louis Rees-Zammit

David Poreck

Warren Gatland

07:16 PM BST

Pre-match reading

On the Wales side, read how Warren Gatland’s players love Dan Biggar’s fury, even when on the receiving end of it.

The fly-half was captured berating George North against Fiji, but those who are close to him say is what makes him the player he is.

And for Australia, Ben Coles reports on how Eddie Jones held a secret meeting at the end of last month with the Japanese Rugby Football Union about becoming the national side’s next head coach, despite having four years left on his contract with the Wallabies.

07:06 PM BST

Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers

This is a real chance for Wales, who have had their own problems over the last year, to make a real statement by effectively sending the Wallabies home early and booking their own place in the quarter-finals.

Back them to do just that with these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.

06:58 PM BST

Today's referee

It’s England Wayne Barnes, who will be assisted by Luke Pearce and Christophe Ridley plus TMO Tom Foley.

Wayne Barnes

06:53 PM BST

The fans are getting ready in Lyon

Wales and Australia fans on route to the stadium

Wales fans at the Place Bellecou

06:46 PM BST

Looking for an early Christmas gift?

06:38 PM BST

Team news

Wales

Co-captain Dewi Lake misses out on a place in Wales’ match day squad as head coach Warren Gatland names the same team that defeated Fiji 12 days ago.

Ryan Elias starts at hooker instead with Elliott Dee providing cover on the bench. Jac Morgan, who has been in fine form, captains the side, while lock Adam Beard is due to win his 50th cap.

Morgan, wing Louise Rees-Zammit and No 8 Taulupe Faletau are the only three players named who will have started all of Wales’ Pool C games so far.

Flanker Tommy Reffell, a late withdrawal due to a tight calf muscle before Wales faced Portugal last weekend, also misses out, with Taine Basham providing back-row bench cover.

Wales XV: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, H Thomas, D Jenkins, Basham, T Williams, Anscombe, Dyer.

Australia

Fly-half Carter Gordon and openside flanker Fraser McReight drop to the bench as Eddie Jones makes three changes to his starting team.

Tate McDermott returns at scrum-half after missing the loss to Fiji with concussion and will link up with Ben Donaldson, who moves from full-back to form a new half-back combination.

Andrew Kellaway, one of the more experienced backs in a young squad, slots in at full-back to make his World Cup debut, while Jones reacts to Australia losing the battle of the breakdown against Fiji by re-jigging his back row, moving Tom Hooper from blindside to openside and handing Rob Leota the No 6 shirt.

Hooker Dave Porecki lines up in an unchanged front five and again takes over captaincy duties from the injured Will Skelton.

Australia XV: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Donaldson, McDermott; Bell, Porecki (capt), Slipper, Frost, Arnold, Leota, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa’amausili, Philip, McReight, White, Gordon, Vunivalu.

06:30 PM BST

Tonight’s do-or-die clash in Pool C

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of tonight’s do-or-die clash in Pool C, where Australia must beat Wales to avoid being the first Wallabies team to fail to make the quarter-finals for the first time in World Cup history.



Saturday night in Paris, with Ireland’s titanic tussle with South Africa, might have been the most anticipated game of this year’s World Cup so far on paper, but for intrigue, drama and potential ramifications, look no further than tonight in Lyon.



If Australia lose without a bonus point, they will be out tonight - and, even with one, they won’t be booking a hotel beyond October 8, given it would require Fiji to lose to both Georgia and Portugal. In short, the Wallabies must win: and they must do so without their two best forwards: Taniela Tupou and skipper Will Skelton. Any win for Warren Gatland’s Wales and they are confirmed quarter-finalists.



Australia’s challenge has been heightened, too, by this morning’s breaking news, first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, that Eddie Jones held a secret meeting at the end of last month with the Japanese Rugby Football Union about becoming the national side’s next head coach, despite having four years left on his contract with the Wallabies.



Jason Ryles, Jones’s assistant, was asked about the head coach’s future with the Wallabies on Saturday, before the Herald’s story.



”It’s one of those things where he hasn’t said anything to us, obviously,” Ryles said. “Just basically, ‘watch this space’ because there’s a big job ahead for the next four years with the Wallabies, which he’s started already and got some pretty good foundations down.



”To walk away from that would be a bit of a surprise, because there are a lot of green shoots there for the future. But I am not too sure what he will do to be honest with you.”



All the team news and confirmed line-ups is up next - as well as permutations for each possible result tonight!

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.