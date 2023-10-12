Wales v Argentina, Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final: When is it, how to watch

Nick Tompkins poses for selfies with delighted Wales fans - Damien Meyer/AFP

The first of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals will see Wales take on Argentina.

Wales defied their pre-tournament form to top Pool C with four wins from four, including a comprehensive win over Eddie Jones’ Australia, after earlier beating Fiji and Portugal. They rounded off their pool-stage games with victory over Georgia.

Argentina reached the quarter-finals thanks to a winner-takes-all victory over Japan to secure second place in Pool D behind England.

When is it?

Wales will take on Argentina on Saturday, October 14. The game kicks off at 4pm (BST, 5pm local time).

Where is it?

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

Capacity: 67,847

The Stade de Marseille is hosting two quarter-final matches - AP/Pavel Golovkin

The Stade de Marseille is home to the Marseille football club. It hosted matches during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, when it staged two quarter-finals, as well as the 1938 and 1998 football World Cup finals.

France have played 13 rugby Tests at the venue and it also hosted the 2022 Champions Cup final.

Who is the referee?

Jaco Peyper (South Africa). This is a second quarter-final for Peyper; his first was Wales v France in 2019. It is also his 50th Test as a referee.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. Wales v Argentina will be shown on ITV1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match, if they are still available, can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

Wales Pool C results

Argentina’s Pool D results

What is the latest news?

Jac Morgan has received a ringing endorsement of his all-round quality as he prepares for Saturday’s game. Wales co-captain Morgan is expected to skipper the side, as he did for the victories over Fiji, Australia and Argentina.

The Ospreys forward has arguably been Wales’ outstanding player of the tournament and it has earned him acclaim after displaying similar attributes to former back-row stars Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric.

Warburton was 22 – a year younger than Morgan – when he captained Wales to the 2011 World Cup semi-finals and similarities have often been made between the two.

Morgan, though, has also shown the attacking skills and footballing ability that Tipuric, who announced his retirement from Test rugby earlier this year, was renowned for.

“There is a work ethic there, a hunger to be the best, all those similarities,” Wales assistant coach and former international back-row forward Jonathan Thomas said. “It is really interesting, because you had quite contrasting players in Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric.

“Both world-class players, but quite contrasting in their styles. Jac is probably a bit of a hybrid of both, if that makes sense.

“Jac is pretty physical, hard-working – characteristics that Sam had. But he has also got a good skill-set, a bit like Tips, with some of those nice kicks he has done.

“He is obviously young and he will be learning and growing through his experience as well.

“He is a really humble kid and he will know he is not the finished article at this stage, but he has got a really good balance to his game.”

Best of the latest odds

France: 3/1

Ireland: 3/1

South Africa: 7/2

New Zealand: 4/1

England: 14/1

Wales: 25/1

Argentina: 50/1

Fiji: 80/1

