Wales v Argentina live: Score and updates from the Rugby World Cup quarter-final

04:42 PM BST

37 min WAL 10 ARG 0

Argentina kick to the corner and carry into the guts of the Welsh defence. You can here the snap of bone on bone with every brutal challenge.

04:41 PM BST

33 min WAL 10 ARG 0

As Argentina chase a high bomb, Tomas Cubelli falls foul of the most abstruse rule in rugby. Being within 10-metres of where a kick lands and failing to retreat. Wales then have an opportunity at the other end of the field but are penalised for taking a player in the air. It looks harsh as the Argentina player jumped into the tackle.

After a quick ding-dong, Argentina win a scrum at half-way, from which they win a penalty. Wales prop Gareth Thomas is penalised for angling across. At least I think it’s Thomas, for some reason all of Wales’ numbers have begun peeling off their shirts.

04:38 PM BST

32 min WAL 10 ARG 0

After a couple of re-sets, Argentina’s scrum appears to crumble. But some generous refereeing from Dickson allows them to play on.

04:37 PM BST

Wales should be out of sight

Wales could and probably should be out of sight already because their attack is stretching Argentina so nicely. Unfortunately for Josh Adams, that was a seven-point drop from George North’s break because Wales had plenty of trailing support runners, including Gareth Davies, on the inside. Beyond the carrying of Facundo Isa, Argentina’s best asset is the noise of their supporters.

04:36 PM BST

Wales fans bouncing

Argentina had started so brightly before Biggar’s try. They had their fans bouncing in the stands and were dominating the early collisions. Before the scrum that led to Biggar’s try, they had made just six tackles to Wales’ 33. Against England they seemed to lose all confidence once they got a score behind in the opening match in Marseille. The stoppage caused by Jaco Peyper’s calf injury will at least give them time to regroup but they really need to get the next score

04:35 PM BST

30 min WAL 10 ARG 0

As Argentina kick back, they err to give Wales a scrum just inside the opposition half.

04:35 PM BST

27 min WAL 10 ARG 0

With Chocibares having just gone off, Cinti is forced to adopt the ball carrier role in the centre for Wales. He doesn’t quite get over the gain line, and this gives Morgan a chance to latch onto the ball. The Welsh captain is ruthless in this position and wins the penalty. He pumps the air with both fists. Biggar goes for posts from half-way but cannot capitalise, hooking the ball wide left.

04:32 PM BST

26 min WAL 10 ARG 0

Wales’ line-out is scrappy - that’s two in a row now - but the ball drops kindly for Wainwright. As the No 8 barrels forward, Mateo Carreras gets over the ball to effect a turnover.

04:31 PM BST

25 min WAL 10 ARG 0

Again, Wales flash the ball across the face of the Argentina defence to get it into the hands of Rees-Zammit. Los Pumas are man-marking the winger, forcing him to cut inside.

Wales are using inside runners deceptively well, offloading right on the line to put these players through the gap. This time George North gets over the gain line, and Argentina are penalised for taking a player off the ball.

04:29 PM BST

24 min WAL 10 ARG 0

Wales over-throw off the line-out, and Montoya is granted a carte blanche to run over Dan Biggar. The big hooker crushes the fly-half into the floor, but the Welshman does well to act as a speed bump. As Argentina break down-field, they knock-on to give Wales a scrum just inside their own 10.

04:28 PM BST

22 min WAL 10 ARG 0

Argentina give away another cheap penalty at the brekadown - this time from Cinti for going onto his hands as he looks to compete.

04:27 PM BST

22 min WAL 10 ARG 0

Argentina win the ball back and look to roll one into the far corner. WIlliams chases back then hoofs one down the line, finding acres of space behind the Argentinian defence. Carreras is quick to scramble though and re-asserts control. Argentina kick before Wales run it back.

04:26 PM BST

20 min WAL 10 ARG 0

Argentina are penalised for off-side at the breakdown just inside their own 10. Biggar makes no mistake with his shot at goal, and Wales stretch their lead.

04:24 PM BST

18 min WAL 7 ARG 0

Biggar is down again. With Chocobares on the charge, Biggar goes high, aiming to strip the ball. It’s a risky technique, both for him and the opposition player, and he is left clutching his ribs. He’s back on his feet again though to the relief of Welsh fans.

04:22 PM BST

What a shame for Peyper

What a shame for Jaco Peyper, who was one of three officials earmarked to oversee the final last week by JP Doyle on the Telegraph Rugby Podcast. Karl Dickson is into the fray. A curve-ball for both sides, now to see how they react.

04:21 PM BST

17 min WAL 7 ARG 0

Cobelli hoists up a wobbly box kick for Gareth Davies to field, but the oncoming scrum-half mistimes his jump - perhaps presuming he had less time than he actually did - and knocks on. Scrum Argentina.

04:20 PM BST

16 min WAL 7 ARG 0

Biggar is hit slightly late in the tackle and appears to be limping. Wales fans will hope he can run this one off.

04:19 PM BST

Referee goes off injured

There has been so much talk about injury worries this World Cup among the players, but its Jaco Peyper who has pulled up with an injury.

Just before play gets under way, Peyper tells both teams his achilles has blown out and he is forced to go off. One presumes that will be the end of the veteran South African official’s World Cup.

Karl Dickson enters the cauldron as replacement referee.

A new change of referee!



Jaco Peyper OFF ⬅️

04:17 PM BST

TRY WALES! 14 min WAL 7 ARG 0

After taking it to the line and pulling the ball back a couple of times, Biggar comes right to the line and pulls it inside this time to George North, who makes a half-break.

North off-loads off the floor to Gareth Davies steaming through, who plays the two-on-one back inside to Biggar to go under the sticks. The Welsh fly-half pumps his fist in celebration.

Wales start big!



04:15 PM BST

13 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Wales win their scrum in left-field and weave an intricate back-line move to get around the edge. Very reminiscent of the Irish that.

04:14 PM BST

12 min WAL 0 ARG 0

After a sting of phases on the left-hand side where Argentina appear to be making some headway, Argentina fling it out right but the pass goes loose and then goes forward. One downside of keeping the ball in hand this much is that they can lose their structure - this may play into their hands for the time being though.

04:12 PM BST

11 min WAL 0 ARG 0

A clear difference in approach so far is Wales choosing to hoist bombs in the air, counterpointed by Argentina’s willingness to play the phases. As a result, Wales’ tackle count is already up above 30.

04:11 PM BST

10 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Jac Morgan bursts into life. He’s got the full bag of tricks the Welsh captain - we’ve seen it already this tournament with his lung-busting run and kicking game against Australia. This time who puts in a wicked side step to make a half-break, but again the ball goes forward from the offload.

04:10 PM BST

9 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Wales put it through the hands to Rees-Zammit again, who steps inside to beat his man this time. As he tries to get his arms free though, the offload is hurled forward.

04:10 PM BST

Attacking intent on both sides

I expected this to be edgy and bad-tempered but we’ve already had great examples of both sides’ attacking approaches. Wales’ simple yet effective attacking template was typified by Josh Adams roaming off his wing to release Louis Rees-Zammit with an excellent cut-out pass across the face of Liam Williams. And then the Pumas spotted space and countered from deep before applying pressure with punchy carrying around the ruck, tied together with offloads. Compelling start.

04:09 PM BST

7 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Wales are looking to get the ball into the hands of Rees-Zammit early on, but he is collared by Boffelli, who is working overtime in defence at the moment.

04:08 PM BST

6 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Boffelli hooks his kick across the face of the posts, so the scores remain all square.

04:08 PM BST

Argentina have pedigree when it comes to shocks

By Dan It is unlikely to be the game of the weekend, but for my money Wales v Argentina wins the anthem-off of the quarter-finals. Looked like there were plenty of tears among the South Americans, who can hopefully translate that passion onto the pitch. Of the final eight, Argentina have been by far the quietest team on and off the field, but they have a pedigree of producing shocks in the tournament. Gatland meanwhile has never lost to Argentina as Wales head coach.

04:06 PM BST

5 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Argentina, playing under advantage for offside, spin it wide left, but Wales win a turnover. The ball is called back for a Los Pumas penalty. 12 phases well-weather by Wales - particular thanks to some brilliant corner-flagging from Rees-Zammit. But Argentina look sharp early. They take a shot at the posts through Boffelli.

04:05 PM BST

3 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Sharp work by Argentina in the Marseilles heat, throwing a brace of neat off-loads to get in behind, working inside the Argentina 22.

04:04 PM BST

3 min WAL 0 ARG 0

After Carreras kicks up-field, Liam Williams hoists one to the skies and chases his own kick. They are looking to test Argentina in the air early doors. It is well-defended though and Argentina break up the right wing, carrying up to the Wales 22.

04:03 PM BST

2 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Wales play off the top of the line-out and immediately have an opportunity, putting it through the hands to Rees-Zammit on the right wing who chips ahead. It’s well-fielded by Argentina who send it back. Dan Biggar then hoists one up high to chase, but it’s knocked on by Wales. Argentina scrum on their own 22.

04:01 PM BST

1 min WAL 0 ARG 0

Referee Jaco Peyper blows his whistle, and the first 2023 World Cup quarter-final is under way in Marseilles!

Dan Biggar kicks deep left for Wales, and it is gathered by Boffelli. They truck it up for one phase before shunting it out to half-way.

03:59 PM BST

Argentina's anthem

After a melodious introduction, in comes the clarinet. The Argentina fans are bouncing and a word has been sung yet! If there was the hint of a tear on Rees-Zammit’s cheek, there was no doubt about those welling up in the eyes of Mateo Carreras. Kick-off is next!

03:57 PM BST

Wales anthem

A rousing performance from Wales - George North is belting it out as he becomes the first Welsh player to feature in four World Cup quarter-finals. And did I just see the glint of a tear in Louis Rees-Zammit’s eye? Heady days for Welsh fans.

03:56 PM BST

A moment's silence

Before the anthems get under way, the stadium is asked to observe a moment of silence “in solidarity with all those who’ve been affected by terrorist attacks and all innocent victims”.

03:55 PM BST

The teams are out

Both teams are out - Wales in the scarlet jerseys and Argentina in blue and white hoops.

03:55 PM BST

Unpredictable Argentina

Wales have been the steady, understated achievers at this World Cup and Warren Gatland will have spurred them by suggesting that nobody is giving them due credit. Argentina, on the other hand, were abysmal against England at this same venue in their opening fixture. The only way was up and they have been increasingly fluent. If their World Cup cycle can teach us anything, it is that anything is possible from this inconsistent side.

03:53 PM BST

Carreras vs Rees-Zammit

There has been much talk in the lead up to today’s clash about the battle up-front and at the breakdown. But one battle that truly has the potential to light up this round is the one-on-one duel between Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit on the right wing and Mateo Carreras on Argentina’s left.

Rees-Zammit and Carreras both play their rugby in the Premiership - the former for Gloucester, the latter for Newcastle Falcons. They are two of the youngest players in each of their teams - Rees-Zammit is just 22 while Carreras is 23. And they are both lightning fast. Indeed, “Rees-Lightning” is supposed to be able to run the 100m in a blinding 10.4 seconds.

Keep an eye on both wingers as this match unfolds...

03:43 PM BST

Former Argentina player Augustin Pichot

Its been a slow start. The first game against England was tricky. I think the sending off changed things. England under pressure had to perform. And then Samoa, tough; Chile, scrappy and tough; and the Japan game, good and bad. Hopefully today is the day. As you know, quarter-finals of World Cup are all or nothing. Anything can happen today. The game is structured by a strategic call by call [decisions], the refereeing is crucial. Argentina have the talent and they have the years - with very experienced players. I think they have everything there. I’m very proud to be in the top eight. It has been very challenging for Argentina. I think we have adapted really well and great talent. We are very proud of being in the eight, but we want more.

03:40 PM BST

Whisper it… the north could dominate this Rugby World Cup

For the first time in the history of the Rugby World Cup, we have seen the winners of all four pools coming from the northern hemisphere.

This represents a remarkable achievement given that traditionally the southern hemisphere sides have dominated previous World Cups. Only the England side of 2003 interrupted their stranglehold on the Webb Ellis trophy since 1987.

“The rise of the northern hemisphere sides is important for improving jeopardy and excitement. I believe it is great for the tournament. Has there ever been a more open World Cup?” writes Warren Gatland.

03:32 PM BST

Warren Gatland is back at his best

When it comes to coaches who aren’t afraid of lobbing a few grenades, international rugby isn’t short of choices.

With Rassie Erasmus trolling opposition fans on Twitter, and Eddie Jones asking the media to give themselves upper cuts, one grenadier who may at times go under the radar is Wales coach Warren Gatland.

But as each week of this Rugby World Cup has passed, he has appeared increasingly bullish about his side’s prospects, like a prizefighter who is becoming increasingly hard to beat.

His approach may be unconventional, but momentum and belief are funny things, and Wales right now are rolling.

“With Cheika potentially gone by Monday morning, Gatland really will be running low on verbal partners to dance with,” writes Ben Coles.

03:21 PM BST

Warren Gatland warns of 'tough' contest at the breakdown

We’ve spoken about the number of caps we’ve got on the side, the number of players over 50 caps, I think that makes a big difference. We’re expecting a really tough contest at the breakdown so hopefully that combination [of Wainwright and Reffell] goes well. [Argentina] have definitely improved .They would have been disappointed with their performance against England particularly with that early red card. They’ve got better and better and they no doubt will come in here with a lot of confidence and support.

03:14 PM BST

Jac Morgan steps into Faletau's shoes

Taulupe Faletau has been a main-stay of the Wales team for more than a decade. Playing a No 8, Wales use him to drop back as a runner returning kicks. He also hangs out in the wider channels to great effect, creating mismatches and often scoring tries.

He brings much-needed experience as one of just three centurions in the England squad, and even now at 32 he is still so athletic, rushing back to make a try-saving tackle against Australia in Lyon before getting back to his feet to steal the ball.

To say the tournament-ending injury he suffered against Georgia is a huge loss therefore somewhat stretches the art of the understatement.

“One factor which does soften the blow of losing Faletau to an extent has been how well Morgan has performed for Wales so far at his first Rugby World Cup,” writes Maggie Alphonsi.

02:56 PM BST

Argentina gamble on veteran scrum-half

Michael Cheika has made two changes to the Argentina side that beat Japan last weekend.

Facundo Isa is brought into the back row to replace Pablo Matera, who suffered a tournament-ending hamstring injury against the Brave Blossoms.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Thomas Cubelli replaces Gonzalo Bertranou in an intriguing selection gamble, with the Welsh-based Bertranou dropping out of the matchday 23.

Cubelli, who plays his rugby in France for Biarritz, was the undisputed first-choice scrum-half for Los Pumas between 2017 and 2021 but was sidelined after tearing a thigh muscle ahead of Scotland’s tour of Argentina last year.

Struggling with the same injury, the 34-year-old has played just 110 minutes of Test rugby this year - starting against Spain and Chile - and had to do a lot of physical work to get into condition before the World Cup started.

He missed Argentina’s opening Pool D game against England but came off the bench against Samoa and started against Chile where he played 46 minutes. But he was back in the stands last weekend against Japan.

“We know that we’re going to have to do something different, something special around the game on Saturday,” said Cheika.

“[Cubelli’s] overcome a lot of personal difficulty with injury over this last period, he’s stayed solid despite moments where it’s been tough for him and he’s really come back with a strong attitude and fully committed to the team getting as far as possible.

“Given the opportunity on Saturday, he will show the type of rugby player that he is. He’s tough, he’s committed and he loves playing for Argentina and I think that sums him up.”

02:43 PM BST

George North becomes first Wales player to make four World Cup quarter-finals

Wales make one change to the side that beat Fiji and Australia, with Tommy Reffell called up to the back-row and Aaron Wainwright switching from blindside flanker to No 8. He replaces Taulupe Faletau, whose tournament was brought to a premature end after suffering a broken arm against Georgia.

Dan Biggar returns at fly-half after sustaining a pectoral injury against Australia that ruled him out of Wales’ last two pool stage matches. He replaces Sam Costelow, who was brought into the starting line-up against Georgia after Gareth Anscombe pulled out during the warm-up. Anscombe is back running in training this week but has been been rested in favour of Coselow on the bench.

Centre George North, meanwhile, becomes the first Wales player to feature in four World Cup quarter-finals.

“It is an unbelievable achievement, especially when you realise it after how much hard work all of the boys in every team have to do for a World Cup - it is years in the undertaking,” North’s midfield partner, Nick Tompkins, said.

“So, for him to do it four times is pretty impressive. I am not sure I would be able to do that.

“It speaks volumes for the determination and kind of bloke he is. He is on the best form he has been on for a long, long time.”

02:27 PM BST

The teams

Wales

Starting XV: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-George North, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 1-Gareth Thomas, 2-Ryan Elias, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Will Rowlands, 5-Adam Beard, 6-Jac Morgan, 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: 16-Dewi Lake, 17-Corey Domachowski, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Dafydd Jenkins, 20-Christ Tshiunza, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Sam Costelow, 23-Rio Dyer

Argentina:

Starting XV: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 1-Thomas Gallo, 2-Julian Montoya, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Facundo Isa

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni

Referee: Jaco Peyper

02:20 PM BST

02:10 PM BST

Knockout stages get under way

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of today’s World Cup quarter-final as Pool C winners Wales take on Pool D runners-up Argentina in Marseille.

The trajectories of these two proud rugby nations have diverged in the past year. 11 months ago, Wales were in dire straits. Under the command of Wayne Pivac, they had slip to ninth in the rankings, having won 13 games, lost 20 and drawn one, including a Six Nations defeat to Italy.

Pivac’s tenure reached its nadir with a 13-12 loss to Georgia at the Principality, the ignominy of which proved to be the death knell of his rule and heralded the return of veteran campaigner Warren Gatland.

But despite a change of leadership, the team showed little sign of improvement, earning just one win in the 2023 Six Nations. At points, it looked as if off-pitch drama might engulf the national side as female employees accused the Welsh Rugby Union of sexism and the threat of pay cuts led to calls for a player walkout ahead of the England game. It was only after 11th-hour talks that the game went ahead.

But as Wales bedded in for their World Cup training camp, their were whisperings of a resurgence in the valleys. Word quickly spread of Gatland’s grueling training regimen as the old general sought to whip his troops into shape ahead of their re-emergence on the World Stage. In July, he wrote in these pages about the virtues of ‘stress training’ beneath an image of a cartoonishly muscle-bound Gareth Davies.

Whatever Gatland’s methods involved, they worked. Wales emerged from their summer chrysalis transformed from a potential laughing stock to be a complete revelation in France.

Few players have been more influential in this metamorphosis from hapless drifters to battle-hardened warriors than their skipper, Jac Morgan. The indomitable back row is the youngest captain at the World Cup, aged 23. But what he lacks in years, he more than makes up for in all-round skill and leadership.

After marshalling his side to a 32-26 win against Fiji, followed by a 28-8 victory over Portugal, he put the full gamut of his abilities on display in Wales’ record 40-6 win over Australia. One moment burying his head into the breakdown to steal a turnover, the next landing a 50-22 that even Antoine Dupont would be proud of. All the while sporting the bloodied nose of a Celtic warrior. “Tis but a scratch,” one imagines him saying in the manner of Monty Python’s Black Knight.

Wales rounded off their pool stage clean sweep with a gutsy 43-19 win over Georgia in Nantes last Saturday.

With Argentina, meanwhile, there is a feeling they have peaked too soon. In August last year, they scaled the dizzy heights of rugby’s Olympus to record their second ever win against New Zealand. This came on top of victory against the All Blacks in 2020 and all added to a feeling that Los Pumas may finally rid themselves of their underdog tag at this World Cup.

But since then, they have simmered. Despite pushing South Africa to the brink in July, The South Americans’ only victories against tier-one nations have come against misfiring Australia and England sides.

After an opening round defeat against England in the pool stages at the World Cup and an unconvincing display against Samoa, Argentina rallied to claim the second Pool D quarter-final berth with a 39-27 win over Japan in Nantes six days ago.

Wales have the upper hand in matches against Los Pumas, winning 15 and drawing one of the 22 tests between the two sides, including both past meetings at Rugby World Cups, in 1991 – their first full test meeting – and 1999.

Yet despite looking a little off the boil, Argentina’s side is stocked with veterans from 2015 - when they beat Ireland to reach the semi-finals - including centurions Agustín Creevy and Nicolás Sánchez, as well as Facundo Isa and captain Julián Montoya to name a few. Those players know what it takes to reach a World Cup semi-final and may not get the chance to do so again.

Win today, and they will book their place in the last four to face either Ireland or New Zealand in Saint-Denis.

“They have good defence, good fixed formations. Our first plan is for them to stop us and not us to stop them,” said Argentina head coach Michael Cheika.

“If we can impose our strategy, which I think is good for this match, we can have some advantage. If they impose their strategy, the afternoon may be longer.

“Being in the quarter-finals gave us a boost. The most important thing is to know what we want to do and then be able to carry it out.”

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar said: “For me, I am not thinking about anything, I don’t want this to be my last day as a rugby player for Wales.

“For those of us who will be finishing after the World Cup there will be a bit of extra pressure, but it is also a huge motivation.

“I definitely don’t want my last day as a Welsh rugby player to be losing a quarter-final.”

