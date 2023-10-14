Wales v Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 build-up and team news as Biggar and Williams return

The first quarter-final of the weekend will see Wales and Argentina battle for a spot in the semi-finals at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

Wales have won eight of the recent 11 contests with Los Pumas and were the first team to qualify for the last eight after their 40-6 win over Australia.

Argentina faced Japan in a thrilling winner-takes-all contest in Nantes where a hat-trick from Mateo Carreras sealed the 39-27 win and the quarter-final place for Michael Cheika’s side. The two countries have played each other only twice before at Rugby World Cup with both matches being held in Cardiff (1991 and 1999), so this match marks their first tournament meeting outside of the Welsh capital.

Wales vs Argentina

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

When is Wales vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Saturday 14th October at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 from 3pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match online for free on ITVX.

Warren Gatland names Wales team to face Argentina with Taulupe Faletau’s replacement confirmed

13:07 , Jack Rathborn

“We had a goal of making the quarter-finals which we have achieved,” Gatland said. “Now it’s about building on that momentum.

“It’s exciting to enter into the knock-out stages of the tournament and we are ready for the challenge of a quarter-final. All our preparation has been geared to getting to this spot and we’re very much relishing the opportunity.

“We’re expecting another tough encounter this weekend against a physical Argentina side. We haven’t had the perfect performance yet, but we have shown that we are a hard team to beat.

“There is a lot more growth in this squad – collectively and individually – and we can’t wait to get out there in Marseille on Saturday.”

1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Ryan Elias, 3. Tomas Francis; 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard; 6. Jac Morgan (captain), 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Aaron Wainwright; 9. Gareth Davies, 10. Dan Biggar; 11. Josh Adams, 12. Nick Tompkins, 13. George North, 14. Louis Rees-Zammit; 15. Liam Williams.

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Dafydd Jenkins, 20. Christ Tshiunza; 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Rio Dyer.

Wales vs Argentina - LIVE

Friday 13 October 2023 16:04 , The Independent

Welcome

Thursday 12 October 2023 16:23 , Imogen Ainsworth

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of quarter-final one between Wales and Argentina in Marseille!

Stay tuned for updates as they unfold as the teams look to secure the first semi-final place at RWC2023.