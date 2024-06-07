Wales scrum-half Jones joins Gloucester-Hartpury

Wales scrum-half Sian Jones has joined Gloucester-Hartpury from fellow Premiership Women’s Rugby side Sale Sharks.

Jones started playing rugby as a five-year-old at Denbigh Rugby Club before a spell with Chester and then Sale Sharks, making her first senior start in December 2023.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to make her senior Wales debut against Scotland in March and has a total of five caps.

“Sian is a really promising young talent with a big future ahead of her,” Gloucester-Hartpury head coach Sean Lynn said.

“I was impressed with how she performed for Wales in the Six Nations and everyone at the club is excited to welcome her to the team.”