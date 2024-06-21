🚨 Wales sack Rob Page as head coach after four years

Rob Page’s four-year spell in charge of the Wales national team has officially ended.

The former defender took the reins of his homeland in November 2020, having initially stepped up as caretaker.

But despite leading the Dragons into EURO 2020 and a first World Cup appearance since 1958, Page has been deposed.

“I am incredibly grateful for all that Rob has done in his role as Cymru men’s national team manager,” said FAW president Steve William.

“I want to put on record my gratitude for taking Cymru to EURO 2020 and the FIFA World Cup.”

“Rob’s passion for the country shone through in his visits to schools, clubs and communities across the breadth of Wales.

“I know Rob was incredibly proud of taking the World Cup squad announcement to his hometown of Tylorstown.”

Wales return to international action in September, when they host Türkiye in their Nations League group opener.