Wales sack manager Rob Page after missing out on Euro 2024

Wales manager Rob Page has been sacked (PA Wire)

Rob Page has been sacked as Wales manager after three and a half years in charge.

The 49-year-old steered the country to a first World Cup in 64 years in 2022, but has come under pressure in recent weeks after missing out on qualification for Euro 2024.

Page had been given a vote of confidence by Football Association of Wales (FAW) after the penalty shootout defeat to Poland, with the association suggesting he would continue in the role into qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

But below-par friendly displays against Gibraltar and Slovakia earlier in June have now prompted the FAW to move on.

“On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams,” FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said.

Rob Page spent nearly four years in charge of Wales (PA Wire)

“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years.”

Page, who won 41 international caps, took over from Ryan Giggs initially on an interim basis in 2020 having worked previously with the Welsh under 21 side.

He began his managerial career at Port Vale and also worked at Northampton Town after concluding his playing career in 2011.

Wales’ appearance in Qatar at the World Cup was the highlight of his tenure as the nation returned to international football’s biggest stage for the first time since 1958, though they failed to escape from Group B.

Rob Page had been placed under pressure by below-par performances and results (Getty Images)

Mixed performances scuppered their hopes of progressing directly to the Euros this summer, though, and two dire displays in the 0-0 draw with Gibraltar and the 4-0 defeat to Slovakia have cost Page his job.

Dave Adams, FAW Chief Football Officer, said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s Head Coach and then onto the role of Cymru Head Coach.”

“Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our men’s national team to major tournaments.”