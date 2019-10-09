Wales Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures: squad, match dates and latest team news

Jonathan Davies is a key attacking weapon for Wales - REUTERS

Who is in Wales' World Cup squad?

The Wales Rugby World Cup squad is captained by Alun Wyn Jones.

Wales v Fiji?

Follow live score updates of Wales' last group stage match (Wednesday 9th October).

Who is in Wales' group?

What are Wales' full RWC fixtures?

See the full fixtures list and TV schedule for the tournament.

MATCH ONE

Wales 43 Georgia 14... City of Toyota Stadium... Monday, September 23... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

MATCH TWO

Australia 25 Wales 29... Tokyo Stadium... Sunday, September 29... 8.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH THREE

Wales vs Fiji... Oita Stadium... Wednesday, October 9... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH FOUR

Wales vs Uruguay... Kumamoto Stadium... Sunday, October 13... 9.15am BST... (ITV)

When are the knockout rounds?

The quarter-finals are on October 19-20.

The semi-finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

What is the latest Wales news?

Wales boss Warren Gatland hailed his players' composure and fitness after they moved towards the World Cup quarter-finals with a memorable victory over Australia.

The Pool D showdown did not disappoint as Wales cruised into a 26-8 lead before Australia went within a point of drawing level - and were then finally broken by replacement Rhys Patchell's late penalty.

Wales' 29-25 triumph keeps them on course for a potential last-eight clash against France or Argentina - but Australia appear to be hurtling towards a quarter-final appointment with England and their former head coach Eddie Jones.

It was Wales second win in succession against Australia but a first World Cup victory over the Wallabies since 1987.

"I would like to see them (Wales players) celebrate tonight," Gatland said. "They deserve to celebrate - it was a tough game and a great win.

"Australia were really good in the second half, put us under a lot of pressure and had a lot of ball.

"And it became a typical Wales-Australia clash, going right down to the wire. To win that is very pleasing, and that means the pool is our own destiny.

"Our game-management has improved significantly. It was good in the autumn last year, and particularly in the Six Nations. We've learnt a lot from those experiences.

"Even though we were under a lot of pressure in that second half, I thought our composure and fitness were really good and we soaked up a lot of pressure.