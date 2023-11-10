Wales' rugby exports buck trend by travelling to New Zealand

Rhys Patchell and Leigh Halfpenny were part of the Scarlets squad that reached the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals in 2018

Wales has been used to seeing plenty of New Zealand rugby imports arriving over the years.

All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues for a season in 2005-06, while Justin Marshall, Jerry Collins, Filo Tiatia, Marty Holah, Xavier Rush, Casey Laulala, Ben Blair, Paul Tito and Regan King have excelled in spells with Welsh regions.

Graham Henry, Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland have all enjoyed and endured stints as Wales head coach.

The 12,000-mile journey the other way has been far less travelled but there is now a trickle travelling to the 'land of the long white cloud' from these shores.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell started the process by signing for the Highlanders in Dunedin on a one-year deal to become the first Welsh player to leave Wales to sign for a Super Rugby side in New Zealand.

Patchell has been followed by full-back Leigh Halfpenny and coach Stephen Jones for the 2024 campaign.

After retiring from international rugby, Halfpenny has signed a one-year deal with Super Rugby champions Crusaders in Christchurch.

Jones will link up as backs coach with Auckland-based Moana Pasifika, while former Wales flanker Mark Bennett is the new head of athletic performance at the Auckland Blues.

Ex-Scarlets boss and New Zealand and Crusaders assistant coach Brad Mooar is well-placed to assess the challenge and how the individuals will cope.

Mooar made the journey to Llanelli in 2019 and guided the Scarlets for a season before leaving to link up as Ian Foster's New Zealand assistant for two years when he was replaced by Joe Schmidt in 2022.

"We love our rugby down here, as Wales do," Mooar told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"There is a long, beautiful relationship and respect between Wales and New Zealand, particularly in rugby. We are both sports-nuts countries that are across the world from each other."

Great fit

Brad Mooar with Leigh Halfpenny

Mooar worked with Patchell and Halfpenny at Scarlets and spoke to both players about their moves.

Halfpenny, 34, will join Crusaders after retiring from international rugby in a Wales career that included 801 points in 101 matches.

Crusaders have won the past seven Super Rugby titles but will be losing coach Scott Robertson to New Zealand and star fly-half Richie Mo'unga to a club in Japan. Mooar was Robertson's assistant at Crusaders for three years so knows what makes the side tick.

"Leigh will be a great fit," said Mooar.

"He is just a champion human and player. After 100 games for his country for him to have the opportunity to play some Super Rugby for the Crusaders, it's great.

"It shows the type of character he is, to want to have a crack at something a bit different.

"What he brings to any side is absolute professionalism. He is one of the two most professional players I ever worked with.

"His goal-kicking will be super important and make him an important part of the side. There is always a bit of a transitional period around club rugby, especially after a World Cup and Richie Mo'unga has left at fly-half.

"Leigh's goal-kicking will be very important as some young fly-halves are blooded in."

Halfpenny is looking to mentor some of the Crusaders young players as he eyes a future coaching career.

"He will be coming as a player but the way he works among the team he almost works as a coach anyway for the back three and talking to the 10s," said Mooar.

"He has a coaching-psyche element as a player anyway in terms of how he operates. Coming to Super Rugby and New Zealand to see how the game is played and talked about in different ways is an excellent step."

Patchell, 30, will be based almost 200 miles south. The 22-cap Wales international has not played much rugby in recent seasons because of injury and lack of chances at Scarlets.

"He hasn't had a lot of rugby in the last couple of years so he still has a lot ahead of him, many years if he wants those," said Mooar.

"To come and make the move to shift countries and sides of the world is a great call.

"He will be instrumental in their young group and his rugby intellect, skill set and professionalism will be important to the Highlanders.

"A guy like that who is big, strong and fast, with an outstanding kicking and passing game, fits well for the team."

Coaching challenges

Highlanders' opening Super Rugby game is on 24 February against Moana Pasifika, a team made up of players from various Pacific Island nations, as well as New Zealand or Australia-born players of Pasifika heritage, including Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

The Moana Pasifika role will be Jones' first job since leaving his position as Wales attack coach in December 2022.

"I have been in this position to have the opportunity to go and coach on the opposite side of the world and move your family over," said Mooar.

"Stephen has put himself in the position of coaching in New Zealand and Super Rugby competition and his ability to expand his thinking about the game will be invaluable.

"Super Rugby is predominantly played in summer with the sun on the backs, certainly for the first part.

"It is a quick game with an attacking mindset around it. It an exciting product so that is what attracts the crowd."

Mooar, 49, is looking for his next challenge after spending the 2023 Six Nations and World Cup with Scotland in a consultancy role.

"It was a wonderful two campaigns, I loved it and they were a great group to work with," said Mooar.

"That consultancy comes to a natural end, so for now it's about being at home and enjoying our summer in New Zealand and spending time with the family.

"It is eyes up and await the next opportunity."

Listen to the full Brad Mooar interview on BBC Radio Wales Sport at 19:00 GMT on Friday, 10 November and later on demand.