Wales ready for Killie step-up, says Alloa boss

Bobby Wales has all the necessary attributes to make his mark for Kilmarnock next term, insists Alloa Athletic boss Andy Graham.

The 18-year-old scored 12 goals at Recreation Park during a loan spell from Ayrshire last term, winning the Wasps' top goalscorer award as they finished third.

Now back under the watchful eye of Derek McInnes, Alloa's player-manager Graham believes Wales can force his way into first-team if given the opportunity.

"I think he will definitely be in Derek's plans," he told BBC Scotland. "I'm just judging on what I saw from Bobby and what I know he's got.

"All the conversations I've had with Derek McInnes [about Wales] have been very positive, he obviously thinks very highly of him.

"If he didn't have a reserve game, he would ask me if he could come to our training. That's driving from Kilmarnock, it shows his work ethic.

Killie have already bolstered their forward options with the signing of Bruce Anderson, while there has been no update on whether player of the season Marley Watkins will return for a European tour.

With Kyle Vassell and Innes Cameron also in the mix, Graham says young Wales just needs the opportunity - and some patience - to show his talent.

"I'd love him nothing more than to see Bobby start the season with Kilmarnock and do really well," he said.

"Doing it for Alloa and doing it for Kilmarnock are two different things. It's a massive step up, but with the attitude he's got, it's one that he's capable of making.

"It's about giving him time and not everyone thinking he's going to come in and be the top goalscorer. It's just about letting his talent flourish - and I'm sure it will."