Wales prop Thomas ruled out against South Africa

Henry Thomas played seven Tests for England between 2013 and 2014 before switching to Wales [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Men’s international friendly: South Africa v Wales

Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 22 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and followed by match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales prop Henry Thomas has been ruled out of the international against world champions South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham because of a foot injury.

Thomas, who has recently signed for Scarlets, has been replaced by Cardiff prop Keiron Assiratti with Harri O'Connor called on to the replacements bench.

England-based tight-head props Archie Griffin and Dillon Lewis are unavailable because the match falls outside World Rugby's international window.

Thomas has not been ruled out of the two-Test summer tour of Australia yet with head coach Warren Gatland announcing a final 34-man squad after the South Africa game.

Meanwhile, Gatland has called up Bath wing and rugby league convert Regan Grace to his wider squad after Keelan Giles was ruled out by injury.

Wales v South Africa: Cameron Winnett; Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Mason Grady, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Ellis Bevan; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Keiron Assiratti, Matthew Screech, Ben Carter, Taine Plumtree, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Harri O'Connor, James Ratti, Mackenzie Martin, Gareth Davies, Eddie James, Jacob Beetham.