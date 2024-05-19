Which Wales players could move this summer?

Kieffer Moore scored seven goals in 18 appearances after joining Ipswich on loan in January [Getty Images]

The climax of English football’s domestic season means mounting speculation about transfer plans.

At this time of year, every club in the land will spend much of their time assessing what work should be done during the summer months.

The transfer window opens officially on 14 June, although work has already begun on numerous potential deals.

How many of those deals might involve members of Wales’ national squad?

BBC Sport Wales assesses which of Rob Page’s players may soon be on the move.

Goalkeepers

Danny Ward's only senior football in 2023-24 has come in a Wales shirt [Getty Images]

As every Wales fan knows, the nation’s leading goalkeepers have not been getting much football in recent times.

There was a suggestion that Danny Ward might leave Leicester City following their Premier League relegation last summer, but he ended up spending 2023-24 as a squad player at the King Power Stadium.

Ward has another year to run on his Leicester deal. Will he be happy to stick around as Enzo Maresca’s team prepare for life back in the top flight?

Like Ward, Wayne Hennessey has not played a minute of senior club football in 2023-24. With his contract up at Nottingham Forest, there are questions over whether the 37-year-old will still be at the City Ground next season.

Adam Davies is another Wales keeper with an uncertain future having made just one appearance for Sheffield United in this campaign.

Wolves’ Tom King, therefore, looks like the only keeper in Wales’ squad who is guaranteed to remain at his club this summer after he signed a new long-term deal in February.

Defenders

Ben Davies left Swansea City to join Tottenham a decade ago [Getty Images]

There has been some speculation that Ben Davies could be allowed to move on by Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Davies has played more than 300 times for the Premier League club, though he has not been a fixture in the side this season.

The 31-year-old has only a year left on his contract and Spurs are not known for letting players run their deals down.

Joe Rodon is another player who has a year to run on his Spurs contract. Could the centre-back join Leeds United permanently after a successful loan spell at Elland Road? That may depend on whether the Whites win promotion from the Championship.

Fellow Leeds loan player Connor Roberts is due to return to Burnley this summer as they return to the second tier. The right-back has another year on his Turf Moor deal.

Wales centre-back Chris Mepham has only a year to run on his contract at Bournemouth, where he has been involved this season without holding down a regular spot.

Swansea City’s Ben Cabango is another man heading into the final year of his deal – though there has been no suggestion that he is likely to move on – as is Queens Park Rangers’ Morgan Fox.

Joe Low joined Wycombe Wanderers from Bristol City last summer, but was touted as a target for Blackpool in the January transfer window.

Midfielders

Jordan James has quickly established himself as a senior Wales international despite his relative inexperience [Getty Images]

Jordan James was reportedly the subject of serious interest from Serie A in January, with Atalanta and Fiorentina linked with Wales’ rising midfield star.

Since then, the likes of Crystal Palace and Leicester have also been touted as potential suitors for the 19-year-old, who has another year – plus an option for a further 12 months – on his Birmingham City contract.

Could the Blues’ relegation to League One mean a summer exit for James is more likely? Certainly, he looks like a player to watch in the next couple of months.

Ethan Ampadu may be another player whose name is prominent in the gossip columns, particularly if Leeds lose out in the Championship play-offs.

Wales fans have thought for a long time that Ampadu is a Premier League player and he has looked too good for the second tier in 2023-24.

Joe Morrell could be a man on the move after Portsmouth’s promotion from League One.

There have been suggestions Pompey would like to keep Morrell, but as things stand he is set to become a free agent at the end of June.

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut suggested towards the end of the season that Rubin Colwill may attract interest from rival clubs this summer, but there appears to be no prospect of Aaron Ramsey – who has a year left on his contract – moving on, with the Bluebirds hoping Wales’ captain can have a bigger impact next season.

David Brooks is due to head back to Bournemouth – where he still has two years on his contract – this summer after a loan spell at Southampton.

Given that the Cherries let Brooks go in January, it would not be a huge shock should he be linked with a move once more during the summer window.

David Brooks made 18 Bournemouth appearances this season before joining Southampton on loan [Getty Images]

Forwards

Kieffer Moore has just enjoyed a successful loan spell at Ipswich Town, helping the Suffolk club claim promotion to the Premier League.

But the Wales targetman’s club situation is likely to be on the agenda once more as he returns to Bournemouth, where he has another year on his contract.

Aside from Moore, it could be a fairly quiet summer in terms of transfer talk surrounding Page’s forward players, with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Daniel James and Nathan Broadhead going along nicely at their clubs and all under contract for at least two more years.

Swansea striker Liam Cullen and Millwall’s Tom Bradshaw, meanwhile, have both seen their contracts extended until next summer in recent weeks.