Wales have 'nothing to lose' against South Africa - Plumtree

Taine Plumtree scored for Wales in the uncapped match against Barbarians in November 2023 [Huw Evans Agency]

Men’s international friendly: South Africa v Wales

Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 22 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and followed by match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Flanker Taine Plumtree says Wales will adopt a "nothing-to-lose" mentality against world champions South Africa as he prepares for his Test match return on Saturday.

Plumtree is back on the international stage after 10 months away, gaining a starting place against the Springboks at Twickenham.

It has been a testing period for the 24-year-old, who suffered a shoulder injury last summer that effectively ended his World Cup hopes, before missing the Six Nations with similar problems.

The Scarlets back row impressed on his two previous international appearances in World Cup warm-up games against England.

Plumtree is highly regarded by the Wales management and now has a golden opportunity to showcase his quality, with the Springboks on the immediate agenda followed by a two-Test Australia tour.

An inexperienced Wales side have been written off in most quarters this weekend, with Warren Gatland's team having lost their last six games and finishing bottom of the Six Nations for the first time in 20 years.

"Facing the Springboks is going to be a challenge, but it is the best time for us as a team to show what we are made of and to test ourselves," said Plumtree.

"I am going into this week feeling we have got nothing to lose and hopefully put out a performance that will help us to build into the summer tour.

"Any team that plays against the Springboks knows they want to control the game through their pack and how physical they can be.

"That is going to be their mindset. Our mindset has to be going up against that and giving it back to them.

"I think the only way is forward for us. We just want to bring back that real fight that Wales have always had."

A life well-travelled

Taine Plumtree will start his first Wales international game as a flanker against South Africa [Huw Evans Agency]

Plumtree qualifies for Wales after being born in Swansea where his father John was coaching.

Plumtree senior is now head coach of South African United Rugby Championship (URC) side Sharks and masterminded their recent Challenge Cup final success, when they beat Gloucester at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eight of his squad are involved in South Africa's match-day 23 against Wales.

"I went to stay with them in London before the Challenge Cup final," added Plumtree.

"It was cool because I would go down to breakfast and the players would come up and shake my hand and give my mum a hug.

"I got to know a few of the boys. Phepsi Buthelezi is a good man, and Aphelele Fassi is starting at full-back, and it will be good to see him out there."

With his dad moving around the world during his coaching career, Plumtree has experienced life in different cultures after leaving Wales aged two for a five-year stint in New Zealand.

He spent eight years in South Africa and a further year in Ireland, before returning to New Zealand and eventually ending up back in Wales.

"My favourite part of my rugby growing up in South Africa was we played without boots, that's a core memory for me," said Plumtree.

"Each nation I've come from has completely different styles of rugby. The Boks have a physical mindset, the All Blacks don't stop running and Wales are very hearty and never stop.

"If I could have some of all three in my bag, that wouldn't be a bad thing."

Wales honour

Plumtree appeared on Gatland's radar while playing for Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.

He was selected in Wales' 2023 World Cup training squad and looked on course to feature at that tournament before injury struck.

"I came over to Wales without any expectations," he said.

"I was told I was joining for the pre-World Cup training.

"I thought I would just be in there for Switzerland and Turkey (training camps), but being able to play a couple of capped games was something I didn't think could happen.

"I was just grateful and honoured to be able to represent Wales. It was unbelievable."