Wales Netball's tribute after former team manager's death

Donna Crossman is pictured far right with the Wales' netball team [Wales Netball]

Wales Netball have paid tribute following the death of former team manager Donna Crossman.

Their statement said she had died “following a tragic accident on Sunday evening”.

Crossman was Wales and Celtic Dragons’ team manager between 2014 and 2018 and held the same role with South East Blaze in the National League last year.

She had also worked in Welsh rugby, she was appointed Wales Women’s team manager in 2008.

Wales Netball Chair Catherine Lewis described Crossman as a “fabulous, caring individual, always looking to support and help others”.

“Netball in Wales is a better place for having Donna as part of its family. Donna was very much loved and will be missed," said Lewis.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Donna’s family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched."