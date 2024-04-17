Wales hooker Ken Owens retires following long battle with injury

Ken Owens, who won the Six Nations Grand Slam with Wales in 2019, has called time on his playing career - PA/Adam Davy

Ken Owens has confirmed his retirement from all rugby following medical advice after a long battle with injury, with the Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker saying that his career “has been more than I could have dreamt of”.

Owens, 37, has not played since the Challenge Cup semi-final for Scarlets last April due to a back injury, missing the Rugby World Cup last year. He won his 91st and final cap for Wales in the 2023 Six Nations finale against France and also won five caps for the Lions, starting in the third and final Test against South Africa in 2021.

Widely respected throughout the game and popularly known as ‘the Sheriff’, Owens played his entire club career with Scarlets making 274 appearances, with his debut coming at the age of 19 against Northampton Saints back in 2006. He was Scarlets captain for their Pro12 title win in 2017.

“Reluctantly, I am announcing my retirement from rugby. Not playing has been challenging, but the time is right to follow medical advice and hang up my boots,” Owens announced.

“Had I written the script there would have been one more game for Wales, for the Scarlets and ultimately Carmarthen Athletic. A chance to sign off and thank everyone involved. It was not to be. It might not be the dream ending but my career has been more than I could have dreamt of.

“Whilst part of me wishes I could have done more, I am well aware that if you had told me as a kid I would be fortunate enough to experience what I have, to have worked with and played with the people I have and taken the pleasure I have from this amazing game, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Warren Gatland, the Wales head coach who made Owens captain for the 2023 Six Nations, described Owens as “absolutely outstanding for Wales over the years” and “an incredibly passionate Welshman”.

“Ken, his wife Carys, his family and friends can be immensely proud of all he has achieved,” Gatland added.

