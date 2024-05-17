Wales hooker Jones ruled out for rest of season

Wales hooker Kelsey Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Jones was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Gloucester-Hartpury's nine-try victory over Loughborough Lightning last weekend.

Jones had a scan on Tuesday, with the injury said to be "significant".

"Gloucester-Hartpury's medical team will work with the Welsh Rugby Union to support Jones as she recovers from her injury," the club said.

Jones missed most of the Women's Six Nations through injury, playing in the first and final rounds.

She will now miss the knockout stages of the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby, where Gloucester will attempt to defend their title.

Gloucester head coach Sean Lynn said: “Kelsey’s injury is very unfortunate and we’re disappointed to lose someone of her quality from the squad.

"We know how hard Kelsey and the whole medical team will work to get her back to 100% and everyone at the club wishes her a speedy recovery.”

Jones will also be unavailable for Wales' crucial WXV play-off against Spain on 29 June in Cardiff.

The winner will qualify for WXV2 in South Africa in September, with the loser heading to Dubai for WXV3.