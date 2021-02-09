Wales hit by quadruple injury blow in 6N

Wales have suffered a quadruple injury blow ahead of their Six Nations clash with Scotland in Edinburgh with loose forward Dan Lydiate one of those ruled out for an extended period.

Lydiate injured an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after coming off early in the 21-16 victory over Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday, his first Test cap since 2018.

"He will undergo a number of assessments and consultations in the coming days to establish the best course of management," the Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

Halfback Tomos Williams injured a hamstring and has also been ruled out of the Scotland game, though he could return later in the competition.

Centre Johnny Williams and utility back Hallam Amos will also miss out on the trip to Edinburgh after they were forced off against Ireland with head injuries.

"Player call-ups will be made and announced in due course following COVID-19 testing and results," the statement said.