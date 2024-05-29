Wales fringe players prepare for final audition

The likes of Taine Plumtree, Morgan Morris, Theo Cabango and Ben Carter are out to impress on the final weekend [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Judgement Day offers a last audition for players hoping to edge their way into the Wales summer squad.

The finale of the Welsh rugby domestic season may have little more than bragging rights at stake for Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

But it is a different matter for those looking to impress Warren Gatland enough to take on South Africa and Australia this summer.

On Saturday, Dragons play Scarlets first (15:00 BST) before Ospreys battle it out with Cardiff (17:30) at Cardiff City Stadium.

Just two days later, Gatland will name his squad to take on the world champions at Twickenham on 22 June before two Tests against the Wallabies.

BBC Sport Wales looks at some of the hopefuls looking to break into the squad.

Morgan Morris

It is hard to wonder what more the Ospreys number eight has to do to get into the Wales squad.

Morris is perhaps the unluckiest player in Wales in the last couple of years having been so consistent for his region.

Ospreys player-of-the-season for the past two years and more player of the match awards than any team-mate. And yet that Wales call still eludes the 25-year-old.

His work at the breakdown and an eye for the line - five tries this season - are clear but Ospreys head coach Toby Booth believes Morris has made big strides with his defence.

"For international rugby, you need two out of three attributes. He's not 6ft 4ins, or a jumper, so he needs visibility on both sides of the ball," said Booth.

"Even in the 60-point game against Leinster, one of the most impressive things was Morgan's defence against Caelan Doris and crew, stopping international forwards stone dead and taking them backwards. I'm sure that's been viewed by Warren and his coaches, that he is making improvements in that way.

"If he can continue to improve that and be in the game for long periods of time, then hopefully it's a question of when (he gets picked)."

Scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams could capitalise on the loss of injured Tomos Williams, wing Keelan Giles will be hoping for a chance, centre Keiran Williams will be eager for another opportunity after missing out on the World Cup, while English-born full-back Max Nagy may opt to pin his colours to the Welsh flag if his credentials are accepted by World Rugby.

Ben Carter

Ben Carter has only won two of his 11 Wales caps under Warren Gatland [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

It has been a season to forget for the 23-year-old Dragons lock but this could yet prove a breakthrough summer.

After missing out on World Cup selection, he started the November friendly against Barbarians opposite Wales legend Alun Wyn Jones, only to suffer a concussion.

A torn hamstring with Dragons then ruled him out for four months, ending any hope of the Six Nations, and has since been hit with a three-match ban for a red card against Connacht.

But having spent his first injury setback adding an extra 7kg (1st) to his frame to mix it at Test level, he could now capitalise on Wales' second-row crisis.

Cardiff's Teddy Williams and Ospreys pair Adam Beard and Rhys Davies are out injured, while uncapped James Fender is still to return from a serious arm injury in January.

Exeter duo Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza and Paris-based Will Rowlands will all be unavailable for the South Africa game as it outside World Rugby's international window. That leaves Carter as a rare fit specialist second row.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: "In Wales we don't produce many out and out second rows but the sky is the limit for Ben. I really expect him to kick on and go on the summer tour. It's all up to him."

Theo Cabango

Theo Cabango scored twice against Ulster [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

The younger brother of Wales and Swansea City defender Ben Cabango, Theo could yet become an international himself.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt has already compared him to the Arms Park's version of Rio Dyer, who has proved size does not matter at Test level when you have gas to burn.

The 22-year-old has been limited to seven games this season, due to shoulder surgery, though scored three tries in those appearances.

"He's still got bits to work on, but he's got things you can't coach," said Sherratt.

"He's electric, he's got great feet and he's actually very powerful as well.

"He's someone who, every time he touches the ball, you can't take your eyes off him because he can score from 50 metres."

Could this also be the summer for full-back Jacob Beetham, who can also feature in the centre?

Beetham was called in to train with Wales during the Six Nations and could be the latest young Cardiff product to graduate to the Wales team.

"Jacob is possibly a bit more of a long-term project but he has all the physical attributes to go," said Sherratt.

"He is Scottish-qualified but I think his heart is wanting to play for Wales and that is the important thing.”

Centre Ben Thomas, who started at fly-half in the latest victory against Sharks, has also had an impressive season.

Taine Plumtree

Scarlets flanker Taine Plumtree can also cover second row [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Could this summer be when Wales see the best of Taine Plumtree?

He was propelled into World Cup reckoning just weeks after arriving from New Zealand.

But a shoulder injury in the friendly against England dashed his hopes of going to France before a repeat of the problem ruled him out of the Six Nations.

Since returning for Scarlets, the back-rower has shown just what he can offer, not just at the lineout and breakdown but with his two try-assists against Zebre that displayed all his handling skills.

"The game now is about people who can carry the ball, get gain line and make things happen. He has that," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"People don't realise how big he is and he can handle himself in the tight battle as well as being an exceptional line-out forward. He has the raw ingredients."

Scarlets also have two of the biggest centres in Wales, in Johnny Williams and Eddie James, who could be required this summer.

Williams has a point to prove after just one appearance at the World Cup and has been backed for the tour by former Wales fly-half James Hook due to his ability to beat the first tackler.

He has also helped bring through 21-year-old rookie James, who at 6ft 3ins (1.93m) and more than 16-stone (103kg) has been earmarked as one for a future in Test rugby.