Wales forward Hughes suffers serious knee injury

Wales forward Elise Hughes is facing a significant spell on the sidelines because of a serious knee injury.

The striker, 23, ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament playing for Women’s Championship leaders Crystal Palace last Sunday.

The news is a blow to new Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson.

Hughes scored twice in the win over Kosovo earlier this month to take her Wales tally to three goals in 26 caps.

Hughes has impressed for Palace this season, having scored 16 goals in 21 league games, but faces surgery after being substituted in the first half of their win at Lewes.

Palace look set to secure promotion to the Women’s Super League when they host Sunderland next Sunday, the final day of the Championship season.

Wales’ win in Kosovo followed victory over Croatia in their opening Euro 2025 qualifier.

They next face Ukraine in Llanelli on 31 May, before the return fixture takes place on 4 June.

Wales go to Croatia on 12 July, before completing the qualifying group with another game in Llanelli against Kosovo four days later.